Rain names new CEO as founder shifts to strategic role

Rain has announced a leadership transition, with founder and CEO Brandon Leigh stepping down from his executive role to join the company’s board as a strategic advisor. Conrad Leigh, formerly chief operating officer, has been appointed CEO.

Conrad Smith | image supplied

Brandon Leigh founded Rain and led its growth from a startup to a multi-billion-rand telecoms operator. Under his leadership, the company launched the first standalone 5G network outside China, positioning its fixed wireless access (FWA) model as a global case study.

In his new board role, Leigh will continue shaping Rain’s long-term strategy while taking on a new position as CEO of RainX, a global tech company focused on product design and international expansion.

“Building Rain has been incredibly rewarding,” said Leigh. “Conrad has played a key role in both operations and strategy, and I’m confident he’s the right person to lead the business forward.”

Conrad Leigh, who has previously served as both chief technology officer and chief operating officer, assumes the CEO position with immediate effect.

“I look forward to leading Rain into its next chapter,” he said. “The business is well-positioned for continued growth.”

The transition marks a new phase for Rain as it focuses on expanding its network footprint and product offering in South Africa.