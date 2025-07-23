Finance Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

DNA Brand ArchitectsAluma CapitalLulaThe Publicity WorkshopSAICAMANGO-OMCSimply Financial ServicesTax Debt ComplianceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    South Africa's small inflation rise leaves room for rate cuts, analysts say

    South Africa's inflation rate edged higher in June, reaching the base of the central bank's target range, but analysts said there was still scope to ease monetary policy.
    By Kopano Gumbi
    23 Jul 2025
    23 Jul 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    Headline consumer inflation rose to 3.0% year-on-year, up from 2.8% in May and in line with the median forecast of economists polled.

    The South African Reserve Bank has cut its repo rate at four of its last five policy meetings as, since August 2024, inflation has been below the 4.5% level it aims for.

    That is the centre of the bank's 3%-6% band and the bank, known for its caution, has repeatedly said it would prefer to lower the target.

    Statistics South Africa said annual inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages hit a 15-month high in June, a significant contributor to the higher headline rate.

    Higher costs for rentals and utilities also drove inflation upwards, while fuel prices extended their decline for the fourth straight month.

    Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec, said inflation was likely to rise towards 4% by the end of the year but the real interest rate was very high with the repo rate at 7.25% now.

    "We expect at least one further 25 basis point cut in the repo rate this year," she said in a research note.

    The central bank will announce its policy decision on Thursday, 31 July 2025, the day before President Donald Trump's 30% tariff on South African exports to the US is due to come into force.

    Since the May policy meeting, analysts, business people and trade unions have lowered their inflation forecasts in a survey the central bank factors into its rate decisions.

    David Omojomolo at Capital Economics said South Africa's struggling economy strengthened the case for policy easing.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz