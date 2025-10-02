South Africa
Finance Economy
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

    South Africa records large FDI outflows in Q2 as Anglo spins off platinum unit

    South Africa recorded foreign direct investment outflows of R73.5bn ($4.26bn) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to inflows of R11.7bn in the first quarter, central bank data showed on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.
    By Kopano Gumbi
    2 Oct 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    The South African Reserve Bank said in its Quarterly Bulletin that the outflows were primarily due to Anglo American spinning off its platinum unit, which is now called Valterra Platinum.

    Portfolio investments switched from outflows of R53.7bn in January-March to inflows of R69.4bn in April-June, mainly due to the distribution of shares in Valterra Platinum to non-resident shareholders of Anglo American.

    Anglo American has been selling or spinning off non-core assets since a failed takeover attempt by bigger rival BHP last year, to focus on copper and iron ore.

    Source: Reuters

    Let's do Biz