East Africa's dairy sector receives $358m for climate-resilient transformation

East Africa is set to transform its dairy sector with the launch of the $358m DaIMA programme, a six-year initiative aimed at creating low-emission, climate-resilient dairy systems.

Source: Supplied | Photo courtesy: @ILRI

Led by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and co-financed with $150m from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the programme will support millions of farmers while reducing emissions across the region.

The dairy sector is central to food security and livelihoods in East Africa but faces mounting pressure from climate change, including heat stress and drought.

DaIMA aims to strengthen productivity while reducing emissions, equipping smallholder farmers with climate information, improved breeding and veterinary services, better reproduction and feed management, and innovative technologies.

Scaling climate-smart practices

DaIMA is already operational through four IFAD projects aligned with national priorities in the target countries.

These projects strengthen institutions and policy frameworks while introducing climate-responsive practices, such as improved feed and fodder systems, manure management, and pasture restoration.

The programme aims to restore nearly 180,000 hectares of rangeland and support over two million dairy cattle.

Source: Supplied | Photo courtesy: @ILRI

"DaIMA is about transforming the backbone of East Africa’s dairy sector," said Sara Mbago, regional director, East and Southern Africa, IFAD.

"By combining innovation, investment and policy reform, we are helping farmers adapt to a changing climate while reducing emissions and creating opportunities for growth."

Expected impacts on production and emissions

The programme is projected to increase milk production by 34% and reduce emissions by 2.1 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent over 20 years. Its approach strengthens veterinary and extension services, enhances breeding and feeding systems, restores degraded lands, and expands access to climate information.

A dedicated Green Dairy Financing Facility will unlock climate finance for farmers, cooperatives, and SMEs, accelerating the shift to low-emission value chains.

Regional collaboration and inclusion

DaIMA brings together IFAD, GCF, the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), the FAO Investment Centre, the Global Methane Hub, the Global Dairy Platform, and USAID Food and Agriculture.

Women, youth, and marginalised communities are central to the programme, ensuring equitable participation and benefits.

Source: Supplied | Photo courtesy: @ILRI

"DaIMA programme represents a major milestone for the dairy sector. By scaling up low-emission, climate-resilient solutions, DaIMA directly supports the implementation of the Paris Agreement, accelerating the sustainable transformation of the dairy sector in the region," said Appolinaire Djikeng, director general, ILRI.

By linking innovation, finance, and policy, DaIMA provides a model for a low-emission, climate-smart dairy economy in East Africa, addressing climate challenges, supporting food security, and fostering economic growth.