Private equity in motion: Aluma Capital's view on where investors are finding (and losing) value

The private equity landscape is evolving rapidly, reshaped by technological innovation, demographic shifts, and mounting pressure for sustainability. Some industries have emerged as clear beneficiaries of these forces, while others struggle to keep pace, seeing investor interest retreat.

At Aluma Capital, we reviewed the most recent data on private equity deal activity to understand where capital is flowing, and where it is being pulled back, offering insights for investors seeking to position themselves strategically for the years ahead.

Recent figures reveal a dramatic divergence in fortunes across sectors. The strongest growth has been seen in data processing, hosting, and related services, where deal activity rose an extraordinary 164 percent. As organisations accelerate their adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and secure data management, this sector has become indispensable to the modern economy, underpinning almost every other industry.

Interestingly, publishing industries, excluding internet-based, saw deal activity climb by 71%. Far from being obsolete, niche publishing and specialised content, particularly software and SaaS-driven models, have proven resilient and even innovative, attracting investors eager to capitalise on growing demand for personalised, multimedia-rich solutions.

Professional, scientific, and technical services also demonstrated impressive momentum, growing 56%. Companies offering advanced consultancy, R&D, and technical expertise are increasingly sought after, as businesses navigate regulatory complexity and embrace cutting-edge technologies. Meanwhile, ambulatory health care services recorded a 55% increase. Outpatient clinics, diagnostic centres, home health care, and telehealth are thriving, driven by an ageing population, the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, and patients’ preference for accessible, cost-effective care.

Even more traditional support sectors registered modest but meaningful growth. Administrative and support services expanded by 17%, buoyed by businesses outsourcing non-core functions to increase flexibility and efficiency. Support activities for transportation rose by 6%, benefiting from sustained global trade and the logistics demands of a digital, on-demand economy.

In contrast, several sectors are seeing investor interest wane. Merchant wholesalers of nondurable goods, including food, apparel, and chemicals, have experienced a steep 49% decline in activity, as competition intensifies and margins shrink. Machinery manufacturing fell by 18%, pressured by the need to modernise production and meet decarbonisation goals. The securities and financial investments sector contracted by 14%, amid increasing regulatory oversight, market volatility, and the rise of disruptive digital technologies. Finally, chemical manufacturing declined by 13%, as sustainability and regulatory demands reshape the economics of this once-reliable sector.

What these shifts make clear is that technology, sustainability, and accessibility are no longer optional. They have become the defining themes of value creation in the private equity market. Investors who align their portfolios with these structural trends, rather than resisting them, will be best positioned not only to capture current opportunities but also to build resilience against future disruption.

