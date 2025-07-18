How Aluma Capital is opening private equity and global wealth to more South Africans

For years, private equity and sophisticated offshore investment products were exclusive to South Africa’s wealthiest investors and large institutions. Ordinary investors were largely excluded, deterred by steep minimum requirements, complex processes, and opaque costs.

A growing number of firms are challenging that status quo. Among them, Pretoria-based Aluma Capital has emerged as one of the most ambitious, aiming to bring globally diversified investments with a high-yield to a much wider audience.

Founded in 2015, Aluma Capital combines a fully digital platform with tailored investment strategies and lower barriers to accessing private equity, capital-protected notes, and offshore opportunities. Today, the financial services provider manages investments for South Africans who want their money to work harder, not only for themselves but also for the economy around them.

Making private equity accessible

At the centre of Aluma Capital’s offering is its private equity solution, with a targeted annual return of 13.2%, starting from just R100,000. This allows investors to participate in opportunities that were previously reserved for institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

The financial services provider offers three private equity strategies: Growth, Income, and Flexi Access. These are designed to align with different investor goals, whether they prioritise long term capital growth, regular payouts, or greater flexibility.

"Private equity no longer needs to feel out of reach," says Graeme Miller, representative of Aluma Capital. "We created a way for more South Africans to take part in building wealth and in supporting sectors of the economy that really matter."

Balancing stability and global opportunity

For investors more concerned with preserving their capital, Aluma Capital offers fixed-return products that combine security with attractive yields. Its capital-protected notes offer returns of 12.6% annually, with options to receive returns as regular income or as growth over time.

For those interested in diversifying globally, Aluma Capital has introduced a USD-denominated product that enables investors to capture up to 200% of the upside in global markets, while ensuring their original investment remains protected. This product is particularly appealing to clients seeking international exposure while managing risk.

"Some clients want certainty and security, while others are looking for growth or global diversification," Miller explains. "Our role is to design solutions that meet those different needs."

Impact beyond returns

In addition to financial performance, Aluma Capital is also committed to making a broader impact. In 2025, the company became the first South African investor in the TLG Africa Growth Impact Fund II, committing $5m to support small and medium-sized enterprises across the continent.

The TLG Africa Growth Impact Fund II focuses on sectors such as agritech, fintech, and healthcare, providing financing to businesses that create jobs and deliver essential services.

"Capital can, and should, be a force for good," Miller says. "Our clients appreciate knowing that their money is also contributing to meaningful change."

Technology with trust

In keeping with regulatory developments and opportunities, Aluma Capital’s fully digital platform allows clients to open an account, choose an investment strategy, and begin investing within minutes. This streamlined process contrasts with the paperwork-heavy and outdated systems that have long dominated the industry.

The financial services provider is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSP Number 46449), undergoing regular compliance reviews and monitoring. According to Miller, transparency and accountability are central to building trust with clients who may be exploring private equity or offshore investments for the first time.

"People want clarity and accountability when it comes to their money," he says. "We make sure they know exactly what they’re investing in and why."

A new chapter for South African investors

Aluma Capital’s growth comes at a time when many South Africans are looking for alternatives to traditional savings products. With inflation eroding the value of cash and listed markets delivering inconsistent returns, investors are increasingly seeking options that offer competitive yields while also contributing to economic development.

By minimising the barriers to private equity, offering transparent capital-protected products, and enabling access to offshore opportunities, Aluma Capital is actively working to meet this growing demand – and change perceptions about what is possible for individual investors.

"Our mission is to help South Africans build wealth, diversify their investments, and feel proud of the role they play in growing the economy," Miller concludes. "That’s what drives us."

Learn more at www.aluma.co.za.

Aluma Capital (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider with the FSCA.



