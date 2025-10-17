South Africa
    Cape Town’s Caffenu brews global success with export-driven scale-up

    Cape Town-based cleaning pod innovator Caffenu has grown from a small local startup into a global exporter, reaching over 50 countries. Co-founded by Judy Isaacman, the company is said to have pioneered the world’s first cleaning capsule for Nespresso-style coffee machines and now stands as one of South Africa’s notable small-business export success stories.
    17 Oct 2025
    17 Oct 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Caffenu’s rise from startup to exporter

    Founded in 2013, Caffenu began as a bootstrapped business in the local coffee rental market. A practical challenge, the lack of suitable cleaning products for coffee machines, led to the development of the company’s flagship innovation: a cleaning pod compatible with capsule coffee systems.

    Isaacman says persistence and belief in their product were key in the early years, when sustaining cash flow and growth were difficult. The invention eventually opened global markets and positioned the brand as a category leader in coffee machine maintenance.

    Scaling strategically

    Caffenu’s early expansion relied on partnerships with international distributors to enter markets across Europe and North America. After validating global demand, the business shifted to managing its own brand channels, particularly online sales through platforms like Amazon.

    “We moved from relying on distributors to controlling our sales directly,” says Isaacman. “That gave us better brand visibility, pricing control and long-term stability.”

    Partnerships that accelerated growth

    A key turning point came through the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO) network, which connected Caffenu to trade finance company Secure Clear. This partnership enabled the company to finance large inventory requirements in the United States, its largest export market.

    “Without EO, we wouldn’t have been able to hold the level of stock needed to serve the US efficiently,” Isaacman explains.

    Overcoming challenges

    The company faced regulatory changes in Europe that required product reformulation. This prompted Caffenu to adopt more eco-friendly ingredients and packaging, a move that strengthened its global competitiveness.

    Rapid team growth and financing hurdles also tested the company’s resilience, but Isaacman says each challenge reinforced their strategic focus and operational discipline.

    A message for other entrepreneurs

    Isaacman advises local business owners to approach scaling deliberately. “Growth isn’t linear,” she says. “It’s about timing, market readiness and your own capacity as a leader. Your business can only grow as much as you do.”

