City Lodge Hotels bags 8 Loeries!

The group’s bold, witty, and original Save Our Stay (SOS) campaign scored an impressive eight awards from 23 shortlisted entrees, reaffirming the brand’s reputation for creativity that connects with audiences and guests:



A regular contender, finalist, and winner at this prestigious annual event, now in its 47th year, City Lodge Hotels is especially proud of this year’s achievements, reflecting a celebration of creative excellence that continues to flip the script on its distinctive slogan: 'Life is hard. Check into easy'.

Knowing that holiday accommodation can sometimes feel like a bad blind date – smooth talk initially but ultimately leaving one disappointed – City Lodge Hotels launched the 'Save Our Stay' platform for when you find yourself in a tight spot. Consumers needed to simply click on the link and this online service would instantly find and connect them to their closest hotel across the group’s four brands – Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge, and Road Lodge – and offer savings to boot.

City Lodge Hotels and TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg win Gold Loerie for Comedic Impact

The Loeries is Africa and the Middle East’s premier awards programme celebrating creative excellence and innovation in advertising and brand communication. The work is judged anonymously in two rounds by expert panels, ensuring fairness and credibility, with awards made in a variety of categories.

City Lodge Hotels’ divisional director of sales and marketing, Zuki Jantjies, once again lent her expertise as a judge this year, saying of the experience: “Judging this year has been truly inspiring. The creativity, innovation, and quality emerging from across Africa and the Middle East is extraordinary, with our marketers and agencies producing work that stands proudly on the global stage. It’s also deeply rewarding to see City Lodge Hotels and our creative partner, TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg, recognised with 23 shortlisted entrees and 8 awards. Creative, competitive, and compelling brand messaging is what we’ve always been about.”







