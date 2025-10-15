Visit Dubai roadshow strengthens ties with SA travel industry

The Visit Dubai roadshow recently took place this week across South Africa’s three main cities — Durban, Cape Town, and Johannesburg — offering local travel industry professionals an opportunity to engage with Dubai tourism representatives and learn about the city’s offerings.

Bader Ali Habib, regional director for South Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said the events provided valuable insight into the South African market. "The sessions were an incredible expression of the rich tourism partnership between Dubai and South Africa,” he said. “It is also our tangible way of confirming DET's commitment to the South African market."

South Africa’s role in Dubai tourism

South Africa is Dubai’s leading source of inbound tourism from Sub-Saharan Africa, with visitor numbers showing double-digit growth since 2022. Around 86% of South African visitors travel to Dubai as couples or families.

The roadshow allowed travel agents and industry representatives to meet face-to-face with more than 20 Dubai-based stakeholders, including hotels, attractions, and destination management companies, giving them first-hand knowledge of offerings likely to appeal to their clients.

Ali Habib noted that such engagement helps refine the city’s offerings for South African travellers and allows travel professionals to provide more customised options for their clients.

The roadshow also offered networking opportunities, allowing local travel industry players to strengthen connections with Dubai tourism representatives and explore potential partnerships.