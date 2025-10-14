Capitec drives smarter, fee-free international travel boom

With zero international transaction fees, Capitec is transforming the way South Africans travel. Between March and August 2025, clients made 1.9 million international card payments worth R1bn — a 24% year-on-year increase.

Source: Reuters.

These fee-free transactions saved Capitec users R25m, highlighting a growing trend toward smarter, more affordable global travel.

Capitec’s data reveals two distinct approaches to travel among South Africans: frequent, lower-cost trips across the region, or fewer, higher-value long-haul journeys to countries outside of Africa. This highlights the need for simplified, affordable and reliable banking solutions, to cover both smaller everyday needs, and larger travel expenses while abroad.

Francois Viviers, Group Executive: Marketing and Communications at Capitec, says, “South Africans are on the move, and they want every rand to work hard for them.

"Our offering is already market leading, saving our clients R25m by not charging currency conversion fees for international point-of-sale card payments. From Wednesday, 1 October 2025, we have also been charging R0 on international card payments. These bold steps remove friction and enable our clients to enjoy their international travel without the worry of hefty fees waiting for them upon their return.”

Regional travel surge

While travel to the USA and UK continue to be popular, Capitec’s data from March to August highlights strong activity in neighbouring countries like Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe, reflecting growing regional interest. Within Africa, Botswana notably appears prominently in both transaction frequency and total spend at R70m.

Long-haul destinations like the USA and the UK lead when ranked by total spend, with R97m and R68m, respectively. International travel appeals to a cross-section of South Africans, and Capitec’s card-payment data demonstrates that 35 to 44 year olds lead international card spending, followed by those within the 25 to 34 age group.

Viviers observes, “Most international card activity comes from clients who are at the point in their lives where they can enjoy either group vacations or the high-value trips they’ve been saving up for. Currency-conversion rates and transaction fees have a massive impact on how people experience their travel abroad.”

Capitec’s data reveals that clients are increasingly confident in making direct payments at merchants, with international card usage almost evenly split between point-of-sale transactions and ATM withdrawals.

The insight emerging from Capitec’s analysis is one of increased access and connection to an integrated regional economy while maintaining deliberate and meaningful links to the wider world. Behind every tap or swipe, whether in Gaborone or New York, lies the infrastructure quietly enabling these journeys.

“Quite simply, Capitec offers the best solution in the market for any international traveller, unlocking the wonderful world of exploration and experience.” says Viviers.

Key takeaways from Capitec's data (March – August 2025):