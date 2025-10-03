Western Cape Sassa beneficiaries experience delay in payments

Social grant beneficiaries in the Western Cape were left disappointed on Thursday when they couldn't access their money. Eyewitness News (EWN) reports that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has expressed its commitment to resolving the matter.

Image credit: Sassa

According to Sassa spokesperson Andile Tshona, the most affected beneficiaries were those who bank with Capitec.

"We would really like to apologise as Sassa to all our beneficiaries who experienced this challenge, and we want to assure them that we are going to get to the bottom of it, and we are hoping that their funds will be released soon."

One Capetonian pensioner told EWN that she has still not received her money.

"This isn't the first time, and I got my notification at 10 past 12 last night, it said my money was in.

"When I went to Pick'n Pay to get my money, my money wasn’t there."

Earlier this week, Sassa beneficiaries who use Postbank were reassured that they could still make use of its services.

Despite legal battles, Postbank announced that its master services agreement (MSA) with Sassa was extended by three months.

Postbank added that this agreement will continue unchanged until an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) has been constituted and has deliberated on the matter.