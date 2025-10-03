South Africa
ESG Health & Social Welfare
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comCoronationSafripolRainbow ChickenESG Africa ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Western Cape Sassa beneficiaries experience delay in payments

    Social grant beneficiaries in the Western Cape were left disappointed on Thursday when they couldn't access their money. Eyewitness News (EWN) reports that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has expressed its commitment to resolving the matter.
    3 Oct 2025
    3 Oct 2025
    Image credit: Sassa
    Image credit: Sassa

    According to Sassa spokesperson Andile Tshona, the most affected beneficiaries were those who bank with Capitec.

    "We would really like to apologise as Sassa to all our beneficiaries who experienced this challenge, and we want to assure them that we are going to get to the bottom of it, and we are hoping that their funds will be released soon."

    One Capetonian pensioner told EWN that she has still not received her money.

    "This isn't the first time, and I got my notification at 10 past 12 last night, it said my money was in.

    "When I went to Pick'n Pay to get my money, my money wasn’t there."

    Earlier this week, Sassa beneficiaries who use Postbank were reassured that they could still make use of its services.

    Despite legal battles, Postbank announced that its master services agreement (MSA) with Sassa was extended by three months.

    Postbank added that this agreement will continue unchanged until an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) has been constituted and has deliberated on the matter.

    Source: Eyewitness News

    Read more: banking, EWN, Eyewitness News, Capitec, Postbank, South African Social Security Agency, Sassa, social security, social grant
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz