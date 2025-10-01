Sassa beneficiaries get green light to keep using Postbank

Postbank has announced that its master services agreement (MSA) with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) remains firmly in place. Postbank said this agreement will continue unchanged until an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) has been constituted and has deliberated on the matter.

“This brings certainty and reassurance to millions of social grant beneficiaries, who will continue to use their Postbank Black Cards and Sassa Gold Cards with confidence, enjoying uninterrupted access to their grants and associated banking benefits.

“Postbank reaffirms its unwavering commitment to protecting the interests of beneficiaries by ensuring their continued access to their social grants, which form an essential part of South Africa’s Constitutional promise of social protection for all its citizens,” the statement read.

The bank said it will continue to stand firmly with beneficiaries, safeguarding their welfare and access to dignified, safe and reliable banking services.

For more information, beneficiaries can contact Postbank’s Customer Contact Centre on 0800 53 54 55.