Comic Con Africa names Capitec as new headline sponsor

Comic Con in South Africa is the coming together of fans, families, and first-timers seeking to celebrate all things pop culture – the fandoms they love that bring them closer.

Image supplied

Whether they enjoy watching anime, Cosplaying, gaming, collecting pop culture memorabilia and art, playing board games, or simply hanging out with like-minded people, Comic Con is the happy place of thousands.

Comic Con Africa and Comic Con Cape Town have announced a three-year partnership with Capitec as the headline sponsor of the festival, says show director Carla Massmann.

“The synergies between the brands are clear – Comic Con with Capitec is for everyone. Each fan will experience something truly unique; something catered especially for them. This is a pairing of two brands coming together to touch lives in authentic, inclusive, and personally meaningful ways,” she adds.

In 2026, Comic Con Cape Town with Capitec takes place from 30 April to 3 May, while Comic Con Africa with Capitec is from 24 to 27 September.

Fans stream through the doors every year to engage in a festival that supports local artists and creators and offers up a participatory experience unlike any other. Meeting fellow fans, making new friends, and going full geek are all part of the joy.

Asha Patel, head of brand and communications at Capitec says, “Comic Con with Capitec is more than a festival – it’s a celebration of passion, creativity, and community, and that’s something we deeply connect with at Capitec. We believe in simplicity, inclusion, and giving people access to experiences they care about. By making moments like these more accessible, affordable, and personal for everyone, we’re opening doors to even more joy and connection. We’re thrilled to connect with fans and businesses in an environment that celebrates who they are and brings them closer to what they love.”

The partnership is bringing exciting new features, such as the Capitec Super Fan Pass, and discounted tickets for Capitec clients.