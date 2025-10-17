South Africa
Entrepreneurship How To Start Up
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

The Greater Tygerberg PartnershipBusiness Partners LimitedThe Innovator TrustThe Publicity WorkshopThe Noise FactoryMedia24AMIEEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    The hustle myth is broken: SA entrepreneurs need emotional intelligence, not burnout

    Entrepreneurship is often romanticised: the long hours, the high stakes, the relentless drive to succeed. But behind the highlight reels lies a reality that tests far more than your stamina. After years of ‘hustling’ and building businesses, I’ve learned that true success isn’t about outworking everyone else; it’s about developing resilience, self-awareness, and humanity along the way.
    By Alex de Bruyn
    17 Oct 2025
    17 Oct 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    It starts with emotional intelligence

    It’s easy to assume that a CEO’s technical skills or financial acumen are the most important traits they bring to the organisation. For me, it’s the emotional intelligence that matters most - the ability to understand and manage your own emotions and influence the emotions of others.

    I was raised in a house full of strong women (I have six sisters). They didn’t run businesses, but they certainly ran the house with a mix of fierce pragmatism and deep empathy. This upbringing forced me to listen, to observe nuances and to value relationships over transactions.

    These soft skills are hard currency in business today. It allows you to read a room, navigate complex partnerships and, most importantly, lead a team with a genuine understanding. Your emotional landscape is your earliest indicator of business health, and if you can’t read it, you’re already flying blind.

    Being teachable beats talent

    You’re either naturally gifted or you’re not, right? Turns out it doesn’t matter. What matters more than any inherent talent is your capacity to keep learning. Talent fails when ego overtakes, when talent stops asking questions.

    Being teachable is far more valuable than being talented.

    Entrepreneurship is a relentless education. Every setback, every market shift, every product failure is a lesson, and one that demands more questions to be asked. A teachable spirit and ego can’t co-exist, and the former is what makes you receptive to constructive criticism, open to interrogating your failures and committed to learning.

    Check your ego at the door. It’s better for the balance sheet and, more importantly, your own well-being.

    The elusive formula

    We all want to know what the “formula” for success is. I wish it were as simple as “Work hard and you will achieve success”.

    But here’s the thing: even when you’re doing everything right, working hard, keeping your word, operating with integrity, trusting God, things can still fall apart. A global crisis hits. A dependable client goes bankrupt. A key hire leaves unexpectedly.

    Control is an illusion, and the only real control is in your response to chaos. Success isn't about avoiding chaos or failure; it's about building the resilience to start again, smarter, the next morning.

    The real win

    For too long, and in certain circles, it still certainly applies, success was defined by the accumulation of wealth. And that this wealth comes together with burnout and a ruthless approach to both people and practice.

    My most profound insight, garnered from years of succeeding and failing at various business undertakings, is that you can win in business and still be a solid, dependable human being.

    Winning isn’t just revenue growth and big exits. It’s having time to spend with your family and sleeping well at night because you run an organisation that treats people with dignity.

    I wish more people would talk about that kind of success. The wins that protect your peace of mind. And your humanity.

    Read more: Entrepreneurship, Emotional Intelligence, Alex de Bruyn
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Alex de Bruyn

    CEO of Let’sCreate
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz