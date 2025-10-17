2025 FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 winners announced

The winners of the 19th annual FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 Competition have been announced following a judging process that included 167 entries from 98 producers. The awards were presented at Vergelegen Wine Estate, showcasing South Africa’s top Sauvignon Blancs across multiple regions and vintages.

The Top 10 showcase both wooded and unwooded styles, spanning four vintages, three wards, and six districts across three South African wine regions.

2025 FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 winners

• Ataraxia (Cape South Coast)

• Cederberg Wines Ghost Corner Wild Ferment (Elim, Cape Agulhas)

• Delaire Graff Coastal Cuvée (Coastal Region)

• Groote Post (Darling)

• Kleine Zalze Family Reserve (Western Cape)

• Maastricht (Durbanville)

• Merwida (Breedekloof)

• Rietvallei John B (Robertson)

• Steenberg Barrel Fermented (Constantia)

• Vrede en Lust Artisan Range Blanc Fumé (Elgin)

Crafting the Top 10

Dr Carien Coetzee served as tasting panel convenor for the first time, supported by the Winespace TASTEE judging platform.

Joining her were Dr Winifred Bowman, Cape Wine Master and international judge; Praisy Dlamini, winemaker and CEO of Adama Wines and HER Wine Collection; winemakers Morgan Steyn of De Grendel Wines and Juandré Bruwer of Diemersdal Wine Estate; and guest judges Liezl Richards, Cape Wine Master and national sales and export manager of Gabriëlskloof, and Lauren Segers-Jewell of Wine Cellar.

Pioneering milestones in Sauvignon Blanc

"We have achieved tremendous milestones this year to strengthen our message to the world about the premium quality and versatility of South African Sauvignon Blanc," says Elunda Basson, Chairman of Sauvignon Blanc SA.

"Highlights include our participation in CapeWine, the launch of the first-ever definitive book on South African Sauvignon Blanc, The Story of South African Sauvignon Blanc, as well as the introduction of the first aroma wheel for the cultivar, developed in collaboration with Stellenbosch University, South Africa Wine and other local and international partners."

"This year’s 19th FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 is a mirror of the excellence that defines our cultivar. These wines reflect our winemakers’ craftsmanship in shaping texture, layers and ageing potential from this noble grape.

"We proudly showcase both younger and older vintages and an exciting diversity of styles from cool and warm regions alike.

"Our gratitude goes to all participating producers, our Top 10 title partner, FNB, platinum partner, EVER Solutions, and all other partners for their continued support of the only competition fully dedicated to Sauvignon Blanc. We look forward to the 20th competition in 2026."

From vine to global recognition

Stephan Claassen, FNB Commercial’s Provincial Head for the Western and Eastern Cape, congratulated the Top 10 winners and highlighted the value of collaboration between business and agriculture.

"Our partnership with Sauvignon Blanc SA reflects far more than sponsorship – it’s a shared vision for excellence, innovation and long-term sustainability in one of South Africa’s most dynamic and globally recognised industries.

"The exceptional quality of our Sauvignon Blanc not only strengthens wine exports but also attracts international visitors to our winelands, reinforcing the cultivar’s growing stature on the world stage."

This year’s competition coincided with the launch of the first definitive book on South African Sauvignon Blanc, The Story of South African Sauvignon Blanc, and an aroma wheel for the cultivar, developed in collaboration with Stellenbosch University and South Africa Wine.

According to the organisers, the competition demonstrates the quality and regional diversity of South African Sauvignon Blanc and provides guidance for consumers and wine buyers. The Top 10 collection is available for purchase online and at selected retail outlets, and detailed tasting notes are accessible through Sauvignon Blanc SA’s website.

The annual seminar and AGM for Sauvignon Blanc SA will take place on 12 November 2025 at Hazendal Wine Estate.

For more information and to download the Top 10 tasting booklet, visit sauvignonblanc.com.

