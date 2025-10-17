Cover Bokkie pet insurance ad found confusing

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has agreed with a complaint against Cover Bokkie, finding that its Facebook advertisement for pet insurance was misleading to consumers.

Misleading impression

The ruling, issued on 2 October 2025, followed a complaint from a consumer who said she believed she was requesting a simple insurance quote but was instead inundated with calls from multiple insurance providers and banks. The ARB found that the advertisement created a misleading impression that Cover Bokkie was an insurance provider, when in fact it operates as a referral platform that collects personal information to share with third-party insurers. It is important to note that the ARB does not have jurisdiction over the sharing of personal information, but only over whether an advertisement is misleading.

In its defence, Cover Bokkie said its business model connects “consenting adults with partner companies” offering pet insurance, and that its website includes a disclaimer explaining that Cover Bokkie does not administer insurance products. However, the ARB found that the disclaimer—buried at the bottom of a busy webpage—was unlikely to be seen by consumers and did not correct the misleading impression created by the ad.

"The Advertiser also stressed that it was not responsible for the calls received from other entities or banks. One of its clients only contacted the Complainant once after she showed initial interest, and that no further telemarketing was initiated by it or its clients following the initial submission of the Complainant’s form. Any additional contact was purely coincidental," said the ARB.

Phrasing

The Facebook post in question read, “My Pet Insurance Was R168 Now It’s R85. Get a quote today,” accompanied by a “Get quote” button. The ARB said this phrasing implied that the advertiser itself provided the cover, especially since it referenced a specific amount and used singular phrasing such as “a quote” instead of “quotes.”

The Directorate ruled that both the Facebook ad and the associated website breached Clause 4.2.1 of Section II of the Code of Advertising Practice, which prohibits advertising that is likely to mislead consumers by implication or omission.

While noting that Lead Guru/Cover Bokkie is not an ARB member and therefore cannot be bound by its rulings, the Board nonetheless issued the finding to guide its members. It instructed members not to accept advertising from the company that suggests it is an insurance provider or fails to make clear that it only refers customers to third-party insurers.