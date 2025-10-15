Ignition Group is set to open doors to learning with new senior library at Liv Village

Ignition Group is bringing books, iPads, and digital learning tools to Liv Village, empowering learners to build brighter futures in an increasingly connected world.

Ignition Group has unveiled its latest initiative to uplift local communities, with the launch of a senior library at Liv Village near Durban. More than just a collection of books, this project represents a powerful investment in literacy, learning and the digital future of South Africa’s youth.

Developed in partnership with The Learn Project, the new library is especially significant – it marks the organisation’s first ever senior library. The space will combine the magic of a traditional library with the innovation of a digital one, giving learners access to books carefully selected by their teachers, alongside iPads loaded with educational apps in reading, maths, coding and more. Reliable connectivity and ongoing tech assistance will ensure these tools can be used sustainably and effectively.

The project has been shaped closely with the Liv Village teaching staff, who shared their ‘dream book lists’ to ensure the shelves are filled with titles that inspire and support their learners. The school’s librarian, Elena Wood, has been directly involved in sourcing the books, a step that makes this library truly tailored to the needs of its community.

“The library is a vital place for our learners because they don’t have access to phones or computers in their homes,” says Wood. “The children use it to research projects, complete homework, learn new songs for choir or band, and even Google random facts. They’re going to be amazed when they first walk in. I imagine most of the high school students will want to spend every break and lunchtime here, and even convince their teachers to bring lessons into the space more often.”

For Liv Village, which provides homes, education and care for orphaned and vulnerable children, the new senior library is more than a refurbishment: it’s a gateway to opportunity.

“This is an incredible way to make a lasting, sustainable difference in lives and in a community,” says Samantha Botha, head of group marketing at Ignition Group. “Being able to read is something many of us take for granted, yet for so many South African children it is out of reach without access to books and proper teaching. Reading is the first step in opening up the world. And through digital tools, these learners will be able to build the skills they need to participate fully in the digital economy.”

This is not the first time Ignition Group has joined forces with The Learn Project. Together, they have brought libraries and digital libraries to schools including Windy Heights Primary, Eskhululiwe Primary School and Sogidi Primary. Each project builds on the belief of Ros Toerien, founder of The Learn Project, that “a reading nation is a leading nation, readers make leaders and leaders build nations”.

With every library, Ignition Group and The Learn Project are not only expanding access to knowledge, but are creating spaces where futures can be imagined, shaped and achieved.




