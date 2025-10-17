Sappi recognised in Forbes' World’s Best Employers and Top Companies for Women rankings for 2025

Sappi has once again earned a place on the prestigious Forbes magazine and Statista World’s Best Employers list for 2025 (#289 globally and #5 in South Africa) as well as the World’s Top Companies for Women list for 2025 (#144 globally and #2 in South Africa).

Graeme Wild, Sappi Southern Africa CEO and Steve Binnie, Sappi Limited CEO

These recognitions reaffirm Sappi’s continued commitment to creating an inclusive, engaging and purpose-driven workplace – one where people feel valued, empowered and inspired to grow.

The dual recognition highlights the company’s strong international standing, as well as its leadership within the local business landscape and across its sector.

The World’s Best Employers list, compiled annually by Forbes magazine in partnership with Statista, draws on independent surveys from more than 300,000 employees across over 50 countries. Participants evaluate their employers on factors such as trust, leadership, career growth, diversity, and work-life balance, as well as willingness to recommend their employer to others.

For the Top Companies for Women list, Forbes magazine and Statista independently survey over 120,000 women working for multinational corporations in more than 36 countries. Participants evaluated their employers on both general workplace practices as well as on gender-specific issues. In addition other companies were scored on public perceptions of their actions and attitude towards gender issues. Finally a leadership score was calculated based on women in executive and board positions.

Commenting on the recognition for the global group, Steve Binnie, CEO Sappi Limited said: ”Such recognition is a testimony to our employees across the globe. Their actions, their attitude and their positive culture reflect our efforts to nurture a workplace that attracts exceptional talent, fosters innovation and strengthens its contribution to a thriving, sustainable world."

Graeme Wild, CEO of Sappi Southern Africa, said: “This achievement is a celebration of our people – their dedication, their pride and their belief in what Sappi stands for. To be recognised among the world’s best and ranked second and fifth in South Africa is a tremendous honour. It validates our ongoing investment in leadership, inclusion, wellbeing and skills development, ensuring that Sappi remains a place where people thrive and contribute to something greater than themselves.”

As Sappi approaches its 90th anniversary in 2026, this recognition reaffirms that the company’s journey, from a traditional forestry and paper organisation to a purpose-driven, diversified woodfibre business, is deeply rooted in the strength and passion of its people and their diversity. Sappi remains committed to unlocking the power of renewable resources and building a workplace that continues to inspire pride for generations to come.

To read more about the lists, click here: https://www.forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-employers/ | https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-companies-women/



