Mandela Month
Mandela Day: purpose in action

Issued by Sappi
24 Jul 2025
24 Jul 2025
“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others.” – Nelson Mandela
Each year on 18 July - Nelson Mandela’s birthday - South Africans are called to reflect, recommit, and take action. Across the country, individuals and organisations honour his legacy through meaningful acts of service. At Sappi Southern Africa, Mandela Day is more than tradition - it’s a reaffirmation of values that guide our engagement throughout the year.

Over time, the day has evolved into a moment for our teams to “show their heart” - to step up not with symbolic gestures, but with contributions that leave a lasting imprint. In previous years, coordinated efforts included painting and distributing locally produced wooden toys to ECD centres. This year, initiatives shifted toward restoration, care, and skills-sharing. What remained constant was the spirit of service, embraced with enthusiasm across the business.

For many employees, Mandela Day is a highlight - yet it also serves as a prompt. The challenge is not simply to honour Madiba once a year, but to carry forward the ethos of service in everyday interactions.

This year’s initiatives illustrated how tangible action can restore dignity, inspire pride, and uplift lives. In Richmond, Sappi partnered with the local municipality to convert unused school cottages into a creche and clinic - bringing structure to community services previously delivered in open fields. In Pietermaritzburg, teams collaborated to clean and revitalise Victoria Road, reinforcing the value of shared spaces and collective responsibility. At the Good News Day Care Centre in Orange Grove, our Rosebank Head Office employees donated educational supplies and spent time engaging with children, supporting early development in a hands-on way. At Ngodwana, staff packed toiletry items for the Khayalami Centre, laying the groundwork for continued care through a formal handover. Meanwhile, the GBS team in Umhlanga embraced movement with purpose, dedicating 67 minutes to physical activity as part of the “Move for a Cause” campaign - linking wellbeing with charitable giving. Together, these initiatives reflect the depth and diversity of our commitment to community and the values that guide our engagement. With more activities still to come at our mill and forestry operations in KZN, the Sappi team continues to show how meaningful care stretches beyond our gates - touching lives and strengthening communities.

Tebele Makhetha, head of corporate affairs for Sappi Southern Africa, shared: “Our connection to our communities is more than a business imperative - it’s a moral one. When we show up, when we listen, when we give - whether through muscle, mentorship or materials - we grow relationships rooted in trust. Mandela Day reminds us to stay present. But our challenge - and our commitment - is to keep that presence alive throughout the year.”

Speaking to our Employer Value Proposition, vice president of human resources for Sappi SA, James Manana added: “‘Grow a better future with us’ isn’t just a tagline - it’s a promise. Mandela Day mirrors the heart of this ethos: through unity, compassion and action, we cultivate futures - better ones - for our colleagues, our partners, and the communities we serve.”

While Mandela Day sets a powerful benchmark, its true value lies in the mindset it inspires - a mindset of ongoing care and contribution. At Sappi, this is not a once-off commitment but a continuous journey. Year-round, employees are invited to participate in outreach programmes that transcend symbolic action: literacy drives, mentorship circles, and enterprise development initiatives. Much of this impact is channelled through structured platforms like the Integrated Local Community Forums (ILCFs), which enable intentional engagement grounded in listening, collaboration and follow-through. These forums allow community voices to shape our response, ensuring that our efforts remain both meaningful and relevant. When engagement becomes embedded in culture - and when forums like the ILCF help direct that energy throughout the year - the legacy of Mandela is truly honoured, not just in July but in how we show up every day.

Sappi
Sappi works closely with customer, both direct and indirect, in over 100 countries to provide them with the relevant and sustainable paper, paper-pulp and dissolving wood pulp products and related services and innovations.
