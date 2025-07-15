Investing in youth potential: World Youth Skills Day in the South African context

On 15 July, the world makes time to celebrate possibility. World Youth Skills Day, established by the United Nations, isn’t just another date on the calendar – it’s a global call to action. And in South Africa, where youth unemployment has surged to an alarming 62.4% among those aged 15 to 24, that call reverberates with urgency.

It is not simply a statistic; it reflects a systemic crisis – one defined by misaligned curricula, limited economic access, and dwindling prospects for young people navigating an increasingly unforgiving labour market. For them, skills are not a luxury – they are a lifeline to dignity, opportunity, and a future they can shape.

Too many school leavers enter adulthood unprepared for the realities of the workplace. A 2023 report from South Africa’s Department of Higher Education and Training revealed persistent gaps between the skills taught and those demanded by employers, a disconnect amplified by rapid technological shifts and the lack of vocational exposure in schools. Research from the SA Journal of Industrial Psychology echoed this concern, highlighting how low self-perceived employability and limited experiential learning leave many students feeling undervalued.

In rural and township communities, these barriers deepen, compounded by geographic isolation and digital exclusion. While many youths turn to informal work or side hustles to make ends meet or try their hand at an entrepreneurial venture, without the necessary technical or business acumen, sustainability proves elusive.

Bridging the gap – from education to employability

As Melanie Jacobs, Global Process Owner for Talent, Performance and Learning at Sappi, observes: “To unlock youth potential, we must bridge the gap between classroom learning and workplace reality. Without curriculum reform and meaningful industry collaboration, we risk leaving a generation ill-equipped for sustainable livelihoods.”

Beyond academic shortcomings, young South Africans face a growing web of social challenges. The emotional toll of persistent unemployment is seen in the rise of substance abuse, youth crime, and teenage pregnancy. Most violent crimes are committed by individuals under 25, while drug dependency now appears in children as young as eight years old. Over a third of high school learners report problematic drinking habits, and teenage pregnancy continues to jeopardise educational and economic futures – more than 68,000 births to girls under 19 were recorded in 2024, with over 1,400 attributed to girls between the ages of 10 and 14. These are not just numbers; they represent stories of diminished potential and long-standing systemic neglect.

Building pathways to youth entrepreneurship

Against this sobering backdrop, Sappi has placed youth empowerment at the core of its sustainability strategy, adopting a long-term, community-focused approach to skills development and upliftment.

Through its registered Skills Centres at Saiccor Mill in KwaZulu-Natal and Ngodwana Mill in Mpumalanga, Sappi has built an ecosystem that nurtures both technical proficiency and personal growth. Since its launch in 2017, the Saiccor Skills Centre has produced 713 alumni, with Ngodwana contributing a growing cohort of graduates through both non-accredited programmes – such as basic handyman training in electrical work, welding, carpentry, home maintenance, and sewing aimed at community youth – and accredited programmes in trades like welding and boiler-making. All participants train under experienced artisans, gaining not only hands-on technical skills but also discipline, work ethic, and entrepreneurial insight – key ingredients for sustainable self-sufficiency.

The programme’s structure creates multiple pathways to success. Some learners transition into short-term employment, joining the annual “shut” maintenance teams at Sappi’s mills, where they gain hands-on experience as general workers recruited from the Integrated Community Forum database. In 2025 alone, Saiccor employed close to 700 individuals through this mechanism, awarding close to R6 million in work to Enterprise and Supplier Development companies.

Similarly, Ngodwana mill recruited over 400 general and semi-skilled workers, providing temporary yet vital economic relief. For learners who meet the criteria for apprenticeship, their names move automatically into the interview shortlist, while others are supported in upskilling to reach artisan level. A separate stream offers an 18-month New Venture Creation opportunity at NQF Level 2, guiding candidates in launching their own businesses – reinforcing a culture of entrepreneurship alongside technical training.

This commitment to nurturing future potential was further demonstrated through the 2025 Mnini Career Expo, hosted at Saiccor, where the Skills Centre team and current trainees engaged Grade 12 learners from Magabheni High Schools. By sharing insights into career pathways and guidance on applying for Sappi’s Apprenticeship Programmes via the Sappi Careers portal, they helped spark curiosity, confidence, and a sense of direction in the next generation.

The impact has been just as powerful in Richmond, where Sappi’s Forestry Skills Centre, opened in late 2024, has already trained more than 400 learners and facilitated 8,700 hours of development. Many of these trainees are active participants in Sappi’s Khulisa programme, which integrates small-scale growers into the broader forestry value chain through mentorship, technical support, and market access. To make forestry education more accessible, Sappi has also partnered with Agricolleges International, enabling learners to complete foundational modules online before progressing to in-person, hands-on training at the Forestry Skills Centre. The centre not only delivers practical instruction from seasoned forestry professionals but also provides accommodation, creating a supportive and seamless transition from theory to real-world application.

Driving inclusive impact through localised training

Among the Khulisa success stories is 31-year-old entrepreneur Sihle Sibisi, who transformed a modest farming operation into a thriving enterprise employing 90 people. “Sappi shared forestry knowledge that helped us grow,” Sibisi reflects. “Forestry is one of the most stable industries, and I encourage small farmers to treat their farms as businesses to reach the next level.” His journey is emblematic of the model’s potential, where access to knowledge, infrastructure, and a well-designed support system allows young South Africans to move beyond subsistence and build sustainable futures.

Another notable success emerged during the Covid-19 pandemic, when a group of apprentices at the Saiccor Skills Centre turned adversity into innovation by launching Amadansana, a PPE manufacturing enterprise. What began as a sewing module providing masks evolved into a community-led business supplying protective gear to Sappi mills. Their resourcefulness, fuelled by technical training and entrepreneurial support, became both a lifeline and a blueprint for resilience.

One of the most compelling illustrations of integrated youth development is the Ngodwana Aquaponics programme, launched in partnership with Standard Bank’s Youth Development venture. Situated in the Eland’s Valley of Mpumalanga, the initiative blends aquaculture, agriculture, and enterprise training into a holistic model that not only creates employment but also strengthens local food security.

The current participants include 16 young men and women between the ages of 20 and 40, all actively engaged in producing Tilapia fish, fresh herbs, vegetables, and a variety of artisanal food products. A community-run farm stall offers these items – along with baked goods and ready-to-eat treats – at accessible prices, serving as both a retail hub and a platform for grassroots entrepreneurship.

Encouraging signs are emerging around potential expansion, with promising conversations underway to replicate the model and extend economic benefits to other communities.

The voices of those involved reveal the human dimension behind the programme. “As youth, it has brought employment,” says single mother Sibuyisile Sibuyi. “We can feed ourselves and our families. Everything is good now.” Her story is echoed by that of Tamzanqa Phofo: “Even with a matric certificate, I was unemployed. Now I can look after my family.” These stories reflect more than personal transformation – they reflect social renewal.

Beyond aquaculture and artisan trades, Sappi is also investing in the country’s energy and engineering future. Through the Installation, Repair and Maintenance (IRM) programme at Umfolozi TVET College, 30 learners receive stipends and intensive training in solar, electrical, and mechanical disciplines. Backed by the National Business Initiative, the programme links education directly to industry, helping young people transition from classrooms to workplaces with confidence and capability.

Building futures through collaboration

For Melanie Jacobs and the Sappi team, the mission is clear. “While industry is filling the gaps where it can, collective action is needed to drive real change within the education system to ensure our youth are truly employable,” she urges. Her call is a reminder that corporates can catalyse change – but systemic reform requires collective will.

World Youth Skills Day is far more than a symbolic milestone. In South Africa, it resonates as a rallying cry for structural transformation – a call to equip young people not only with qualifications, but with purpose, mentorship, and momentum. Sappi’s integrated approach is proof that strategic youth development can yield not just employment, but resilience, inclusion, and prosperity. And with every learner trained, every business launched, and every story told, South Africa moves closer to a future where youth are no longer excluded from opportunity – but at the forefront of designing it.

The aquaponics programme at Ngodwana is just one inspiring example – showing how young people are not only surviving, but truly thriving. Watch the video below for an up-close look at the difference it's making.