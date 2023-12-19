Agriculture Forestry
    Sappi Forests' Zululand Coastal team achieves a historic 10 million LTIF hours milestone

    Sappi Forests is proud to celebrate an extraordinary safety achievement by its Zululand Coastal team, which has reached the milestone of 10 million Lost Time Injury Free (LTIF) hours. To put this into perspective, 10 million LTIF hours is the equivalent of 1,141 years of continuous work 24/7 for one person. With the last recorded lost time incident occurring on November 18, 2018, this milestone reflects more than 2,330 days (more than six years) of unwavering dedication to safety and teamwork.
    Issued by Sappi
    4 Apr 2025
    4 Apr 2025
    The Sappi Zululand Coastal team in joyous mood, celebrating their milestone achievement
    The Sappi Zululand Coastal team in joyous mood, celebrating their milestone achievement

    Achieving such a milestone is no easy feat, particularly in the forestry sector. Forestry operations inherently carry risks, from navigating rugged terrain and managing unpredictable weather to operating complex machinery. The Zululand Coastal team’s achievement underscores the strength of Sappi’s safety culture and its steadfast commitment to employee well-being.

    The contractors responsible for this remarkable achievement were honoured at a special occasion.
    The contractors responsible for this remarkable achievement were honoured at a special occasion.

    Every team member - employees and contractors alike - has played a vital role in fostering a safe work environment. This isn’t just about following protocols; it’s about looking out for each other, daily. The remarkable collaboration of 650 workers from nine contractors - Silvicultrix, WSB, SSthree, Ligna, Leomat, Ingulule, Savithi, Iningi Investments, Buhlebodwa, and Bidvest Protea Coin - as well as Sappi Own Ops, has been instrumental in reaching this milestone. This collective effort reinforces the principle that safety isn’t the responsibility of a few but of every single person on-site.

    Attendees toured Sappi's plantation, exploring forestry operations, safety practices, and the vital role of teamwork in upholding high standards.
    Attendees toured Sappi's plantation, exploring forestry operations, safety practices, and the vital role of teamwork in upholding high standards.

    “A strong safety culture was key to this accomplishment. Reaching 10 million LTIF hours didn’t happen by chance - it’s the result of consistent safety training, strict adherence to procedures, and a workplace culture that values open communication and encourages speaking up about potential risks. At Sappi, safety is it’s a core value and it is about caring for each other” said Duane Roothman, Vice President of Sappi Forests.

    The Silvicultrix safety reps welcomed guests with an impressive song and dance performance, setting the tone for the festivities of the day
    The Silvicultrix safety reps welcomed guests with an impressive song and dance performance, setting the tone for the festivities of the day

    “This milestone is a testament to the accountability and vigilance of the Zululand Coastal team. They have demonstrated that by prioritising safety, we can overcome the inherent risks of forestry and set new benchmarks for the industry. Everyone at Sappi can take pride in knowing that safety remains at the heart of what we do. At the end of the day, our mission is clear: Everyone has the right to return home safely, every day.”

    Mark Barnardo(GM KZN Forests), Graeme Wild (SSA CEO) , Pieter van der Merwe(Senior Area Manager,Zululand) , Duane Roothman(VP Sappi Forests) and Sandile Nkosi (GM Sappi Khulisa ) cutting the cake
    Mark Barnardo(GM KZN Forests), Graeme Wild (SSA CEO) , Pieter van der Merwe(Senior Area Manager,Zululand) , Duane Roothman(VP Sappi Forests) and Sandile Nkosi (GM Sappi Khulisa ) cutting the cake

    The Zululand Coastal team’s success is a shining example of Sappi’s leadership in redefining safety standards within the forestry sector. By achieving 10 million LTIF hours, Sappi Forests demonstrates the potential for operational excellence and prioritising people, further inspiring the industry to raise its safety standards.

