Sappi and Agricolleges join forces to launch online forestry skills courses

Sappi has partnered with Agricolleges to introduce the first batch of four online forestry skills courses. Forestry South Africa (FSA) FSA firmly supports this initiative, as the provision of quality, affordable education is critical if we are to make forestry more accessible. Hosted on Agricolleges’ innovative platform, these courses are designed to uplift technical forestry skills for the broader industry using the strong training foundation established by Sappi Khulisa’s learning programme.

This initiative reflects Sappi's commitment to creating shared value across its forestry value chain. With a focus on empowering small-scale growers, contractors, forestry value-chain suppliers, and community land reform beneficiaries, these training programmes are designed to transform participants into self-reliant, sustainable timber businesses.

Duane Roothman, Sappi Forests Vice President, explained: “This initiative is part of our knowledge-sharing programme. By offering accessible and practical training, we aim to make small growers’ businesses more viable and sustainable. Participants can also work towards full integration into the forestry value chain, including obtaining PEFC certification, which is important for our customers and consumers.”

Francois Oberholzer of Forestry South Africa commented: “This collaboration aligns perfectly with the principles of the Amended Forest Sector Code, which seeks to uplift and empower small businesses, and enable smoother access for new forestry value chain participants. This will not only assist in their comprehension and internalisation of the activities but will also increase their operational capacity . It’s a much-needed initiative for the sector and one we wholeheartedly support.”

Wynand Espach of Agricolleges highlighted the value of the platform: “By making training accessible through online and mobile platforms, we’re overcoming the challenge of geographical distance from training facilities. Our online facilitators offer continuous support and guidance, with the ability to assist in several official languages to enhance participant comfort and ensure a smooth, effective learning experience.”

Participants who complete all four courses will be eligible for a one-week practical session at the Sappi Forestry Skills Centre outside Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal. The practical week is offered at no extra cost; however, participants are responsible for their own travel arrangements and basic personal protective equipment (PPE). Shared accommodation and meals will be provided on-site to ensure participants can focus on their hands-on training.

The first four courses available are:

1. Introduction to the Forestry Value Chain – Duration: 3 weeks Cost: R2,700

2. Forestry Health and Safety – Duration: 2 weeks Cost: R1,800

3. Forestry Certification Basics (FSC and PEFC) – Duration: 2 weeks Cost: R1,800

4. Managing the Environment in Forestry – Duration: 2 weeks Cost: R1,800

Some modules include formal written assignments, with a required pass rate of 65% for module tests and assignments.

Sappi and Agricolleges are also working to expand the course offerings into a full suite, covering silviculture, harvesting, and forestry business management. The long-term plan includes translating the courses into isiZulu and developing a fully accredited NQF5-level programme.

For more information, visit Agricolleges Forestry Courses.



