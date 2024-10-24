Sappi, Agricolleges International partner for forestry education

Sappi Southern Africa and Agricolleges International have announced a partnership to provide high-quality, affordable online training in the forestry sector. This collaboration aims to meet the increasing demand for education in forestry within South Africa and beyond, offering comprehensive programs that encompass both theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

Sappi will contribute its expertise by developing the core content, while Agricolleges International will apply its instructional design capabilities to deliver engaging, interactive online learning experiences through its award-winning Learning Management System.

The partnership’s goal is to make high-quality forestry education accessible at an affordable price point, ensuring that students from diverse backgrounds can benefit.

Addressing the skills gap

"Through this partnership, we are taking a significant step in addressing the skills gap in the forestry industry," says Melanie Jacobs, Sappi’s global process owner: talent, performance and learning. "By providing these training programs at affordable rates, we aim to remove barriers to entry and empower more individuals to build successful careers in the forestry sector."

The first course offerings are set to launch in January 2025, covering a range of forestry-related topics.

"FSA firmly supports this initiative, as the provision of quality, affordable education is critical if we are to make forestry more accessible. We are excited to see how this project develops and the opportunities it creates for learners, especially those from rural backgrounds," says Francois Oberholzer, Operations Director of Forestry South Africa.

Practical training opportunities

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Sappi in delivering world-class education to the next generation of forestry professionals,” said Wynand Espach, COO of Agricolleges International. "In addition to online theory modules, students will have the opportunity to participate in practical training through the remote practical model that we have rolled out to 44 countries already.

"In time onsite sessions will be made available at Sappi's Richmond Skills Centre in KwaZulu-Natal as well as other venues across South Africa. This hands-on approach ensures that learners gain not only theoretical knowledge but also the practical experience needed to thrive in the industry."

This initiative underscores both organisations' commitment to sustainable development within the forestry sector while making education more accessible and affordable. The partnership will contribute to the upskilling of the workforce, addressing critical challenges faced by the industry.