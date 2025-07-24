Marketing & Media Film & Cinematography
    16th Durban FilmMart Celebrates African Cinema: Meet the 2025 Award Winners

    24 Jul 2025
    24 Jul 2025
    The 16th Durban FilmMart wrapped on 21 July with the 2025 DFM Awards, bringing together 1,364 film professionals from 63 countries under the theme “Bridges Not Borders: Stories That Unite.”

    This year’s winners were announced across multiple categories, celebrating outstanding projects in development and recognising the next generation of African filmmaking talent.

    16th Durban FilmMart Celebrates African Cinema: Meet the 2025 Award Winners

    "We are delighted to have hosted such a dynamic array of filmmakers from across the African continent. They entrusted us with their projects and ideas, and generously shared their time, expertise, and passion through enriching conversations, creating a truly African event," says Magdalene Reddy, director of the Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI).

    "The talent showcased in this year's programme and film projects exemplifies the strength of African cinema. The memories made, networks expanded, and partnerships forged have significantly contributed to DFM's enduring legacy and impact. We extend our gratitude to our partners for their support in celebrating and elevating African storytellers, producers, and content creators."

    The event ended on a high with the presentation of 39 awards from 34 partners to the total of over R1,5m.

    For cash awards:

    Best fiction - Grant of R100,000

    The Second Coming (South Africa)
    Producer: Siyabonga Xaba
    Director: Michael James

    Best non-fiction - Grant of R100,000

    The Salt of the South (Tunisia)
    Producer: Ramzi Laâmouri
    Director: Rami Jarboui

    Best animation - Grant of R100,000

    Crocodile Dance (South Africa, Nigeria)
    Producer: Ingrid de Beer
    Directors: Shofela Coker, Nadia Darries

    Red Sea Film Fund Award of $5,000

    Golden (Zimbabwe)
    Producers: Rumbi Katedza, Ingrid Martens
    Director: Rumbi Katedza

    Red Sea Film Fund Award of $5,000

    The Second Coming (South Africa)
    Producer: Siyabonga Xaba
    Director: Michael James

    Red Sea Film Fund Award of $5,000

    Climbing the Mountains (Algeria)
    Producers: Kenji Accard, Sabrina Chebbi
    Co-producer: Oualid Baha
    Director: Sabrina Chebbi

    Al Jazeera Co-production Award of $10,000

    Climbing the Mountains (Algeria)
    Producers: Kenji Accard, Sabrina Chebbi
    Co-producer: Oualid Baha
    Director: Sabrina Chebbi

    Climate Story Labs Award of $10,000

    The award is on behalf of Climate Story Labs Africa and Doc Society, in collaboration with UMI Fund.
    Plastic Atlantis (Cape Verde)
    Producer: Pedro Soulé
    Director: Samira Vera-Cruz

    Inkaba Award (Stained Glass TV) Award of $5,000 and consulting time

    Inkaba, meaning “navel” or “origin,” speaks to where stories are birthed — a fitting symbol for bold new work seeking financing and co-production support.
    The Second Coming (South Africa)
    Producer: Siyabonga Xaba
    Director: Michael James

    CANAL+ Development Grant of €5,000 with a development contract

    Golden (Zimbabwe)
    Producers: Rumbi Katedza, Ingrid Martens
    Director: Rumbi Katedza

    TRT Award of $5,000

    The Guardian (Libya, Algeria, Canada)
    Producer: Lynda Belkhiria
    Director: Muhannad Lamin

    MTN Group Digital Award of R100,000

    Nomvula (She Who Brings the Rain) (South Africa)
    Producer: Kethiwe Ngcobo
    Director: Sibusiso Khuzwayo

    Sundance Institute Documentary Fund New Voices Award of $5,000 grant

    Plastic Atlantis (Cape Verde)
    Producer: Pedro Soulé
    Director: Samira Vera-Cruz

    The Whickers Bursary Award of £3,000 for a first-time feature documentary director

    Vuka (South Africa)
    Producer: Rehad Desai
    Director: Matthew Robinson

    OIF-ACP-EU Award of €2.500

    Plastic Atlantis (Cape Verde)
    Producer: Pedro Soulé
    Director: Samira Vera-Cruz

    Hot Docs-Blue Ice Docs Award of 2,000 CAD

    Climbing the Mountains (Algeria)
    Producers: Kenji Accard, Sabrina Chebbi
    Co-producer: Oualid Baha
    Director: Sabrina Chebbi

    Wrapped Talents Durban Prize of R10,000 cash prize; One-year Premium Subscription to Wrapped; and Featured spotlight on Wrapped

    TRUCKER MAN (South Africa)
    Director: Shiefaa Hendricks

    Category - Market/Event Participation Award:

    DFM Talents Durban Award

    Flights and accommodation to participate in DFM Pitch and Finance Forum 2026

    DESIGNING DIVIDE (South Africa)
    Director: Jessie Ayles

    Sørfond Award

    Flights and accommodation to participate Participation in the Sørfond Pitch 2025
    Baptism of Silence (South Africa)
    Producer: Casey Diepeveen
    Directors: Kanya Viljoen, Emilie Badenhorst

    El Gouna Film Festival Award

    Flights and accommodation to participate in CineGouna 2025
    Samaa Gafa (Dry Sky) (Sudan)
    Producer: Aya Tallah Yusuf

    Director: Ibrahim Omar

    The FIDADOC Award

    Flights and accommodation to participate in FIDADOC Pan African Writing Residency 2026
    KUMFOGA (Togo)
    Dissirama Bessoga

    Rotterdam Lab Award

    Accreditation and accommodation to participate in the Rotterdam Lab 2026
    Space Maasai (Tanzania)
    Producer: Wilson Nkya
    Director: Priscilla Marealle

    Animation Production Days (APD) Award

    Accreditation and accommodation to participate in Animation Production Days 2026
    Tribe (South Africa)
    Producer: Debbie Crosscup
    Director: Tendayi Nyeke

    Visions du Reel Award

    Accreditation and accommodation to participate in the Visions du Reel Market 2026 (presentation in the Marketplace Pitching/Roundtables / One-on-One Meetings)
    Akal (Morocco)
    Producer: Karim Debbagh
    Director: Basma Rkioui

    Sheffield Doc Fest Award

    Accreditation and accommodation to participate in Sheffield Doc Fest 2026
    Plastic Atlantis (Cape Verde)
    Producer: Pedro Soulé
    Director: Samira Vera-Cruz

    The DOK Leipzig Award

    Accreditation and accommodation to participate in DOK Leipzig 2025
    Akal (Morocco)
    Producer: Karim Debbagh
    Director: Basma Rkioui

    DOK.fest München Award

    Accreditation and accommodation to participate in the DOK.forum Marketplace 2026 (DOK Co-Pro Market or in DOK Preview Training)
    Golden (Zimbabwe)
    Producers: Rumbi Katedza, Ingrid Martens
    Director: Rumbi Katedza

    Category - Mentorship, Distribution and Membership:

    MAD Solutions Award

    Sales and Distribution of one project in the Arab world. The award was presented to a project from the Palestine Film Institute Spotlight, presented at DFM 2025

    Ping Pong (Palestine)
    Producer: May Jabareen
    Director: Saleh Saadi

    Doc A Award

    Consultation, training and granting of the impact campaign

    Plastic Atlantis (Cape Verde)
    Producer: Pedro Soulé
    Director: Samira Vera-Cruz

    EURODOC Award

    Tuition and residential fees for one session in Euro Doc 2026 and 12 months-long membership

    The Salt of the South (Tunisia)
    Producer: Ramzi Laâmouri
    Director: Rami Jarboui

    Fak'ugesi Residency Award

    Participation in the Residency Programme
    Kamaroza (Egypt)
    Producer: Nouran Abdallah
    Directors: Ahmad Abdelhameed, Islam Mazhar
    Studio: Samaka

    TFL Next IEFTA Award (supported by IEFTA)

    Invitation to Film online workshop in 2025
    Nomvula (She Who Brings the Rain) (South Africa)
    Producer: Kethiwe Ngcobo
    Director: Sibusiso Khuzwayo

    Women Make Movies Award

    Best Pitch by a Women Filmmaker.

    Acceptance into the Production Assistance Program, which includes the following additional benefits: Fiscal sponsorship, allowing filmmakers to raise grants in the U.S.

    Individualised fundraising, distribution, and ongoing project consultations, including feedback on rough cuts. A project page on WMM’s website to facilitate online donations. Access to WMM’s catalogue of more than 700 films. Social media support for crowdfunding campaigns, screenings, and events. Promotion of the completed film. One year of free WMM webinar on the business side of the business and case studies. Scheduled use of WMM’s NYC office, including the conference room for meetings or rough-cut screenings.

    Plastic Atlantis (Cape Verde)
    Producer: Pedro Soulé
    Director: Samira Vera-Cruz

    Impronta Films Consultancy Award

    Consultancy Award offering up to 4 sessions over a 12 month period, for two documentary projects in development
    Planet Carnival (South Africa)
    Producers: Thandi Davids
    Co-producer: Luana Rocha
    Director: Kurt Orderson

    Vuka (South Africa)
    Producer: Rehad Desai
    Director: Matthew Robinson

    Triggerfish Mentorship Award

    6-month mentorship of one-on-one sessions covering all the aspects of development, production and business/marketing for their project

    Aisha Qandicha (Morocco)
    Producer: Alyssa Harden
    Director: Fatima Mahdar

    Isiziba Award (Stained Glass TV)

    40 hours of executive development and consultancy for a Talents Durban Story Junction participant.

    Isiziba, meaning “a still and sacred water source,” reflects the quiet depth and potential of emerging talent — those still waters that run deep.

    Watching over you (South Africa)
    Director Stephen Nagel

    Talent Press Award Supported by FIPRESCI

    1 Year Membership to FIPRESCI

    Alice Johnson (Ghana)

    Wrapped Talent Press Prize

    Press and publicity support
    Tshi Malatji (South Africa)

