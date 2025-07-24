More #WPRDAY2025
16th Durban FilmMart Celebrates African Cinema: Meet the 2025 Award Winners
This year’s winners were announced across multiple categories, celebrating outstanding projects in development and recognising the next generation of African filmmaking talent.
"We are delighted to have hosted such a dynamic array of filmmakers from across the African continent. They entrusted us with their projects and ideas, and generously shared their time, expertise, and passion through enriching conversations, creating a truly African event," says Magdalene Reddy, director of the Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI).
"The talent showcased in this year's programme and film projects exemplifies the strength of African cinema. The memories made, networks expanded, and partnerships forged have significantly contributed to DFM's enduring legacy and impact. We extend our gratitude to our partners for their support in celebrating and elevating African storytellers, producers, and content creators."
The event ended on a high with the presentation of 39 awards from 34 partners to the total of over R1,5m.
For cash awards:
Best fiction - Grant of R100,000
The Second Coming (South Africa)
Producer: Siyabonga Xaba
Director: Michael James
Best non-fiction - Grant of R100,000
The Salt of the South (Tunisia)
Producer: Ramzi Laâmouri
Director: Rami Jarboui
Best animation - Grant of R100,000
Crocodile Dance (South Africa, Nigeria)
Producer: Ingrid de Beer
Directors: Shofela Coker, Nadia Darries
Red Sea Film Fund Award of $5,000
Golden (Zimbabwe)
Producers: Rumbi Katedza, Ingrid Martens
Director: Rumbi Katedza
Red Sea Film Fund Award of $5,000
The Second Coming (South Africa)
Producer: Siyabonga Xaba
Director: Michael James
Red Sea Film Fund Award of $5,000
Climbing the Mountains (Algeria)
Producers: Kenji Accard, Sabrina Chebbi
Co-producer: Oualid Baha
Director: Sabrina Chebbi
Al Jazeera Co-production Award of $10,000
Climbing the Mountains (Algeria)
Producers: Kenji Accard, Sabrina Chebbi
Co-producer: Oualid Baha
Director: Sabrina Chebbi
Climate Story Labs Award of $10,000
The award is on behalf of Climate Story Labs Africa and Doc Society, in collaboration with UMI Fund.
Plastic Atlantis (Cape Verde)
Producer: Pedro Soulé
Director: Samira Vera-Cruz
Inkaba Award (Stained Glass TV) Award of $5,000 and consulting time
Inkaba, meaning “navel” or “origin,” speaks to where stories are birthed — a fitting symbol for bold new work seeking financing and co-production support.
The Second Coming (South Africa)
Producer: Siyabonga Xaba
Director: Michael James
CANAL+ Development Grant of €5,000 with a development contract
Golden (Zimbabwe)
Producers: Rumbi Katedza, Ingrid Martens
Director: Rumbi Katedza
TRT Award of $5,000
The Guardian (Libya, Algeria, Canada)
Producer: Lynda Belkhiria
Director: Muhannad Lamin
MTN Group Digital Award of R100,000
Nomvula (She Who Brings the Rain) (South Africa)
Producer: Kethiwe Ngcobo
Director: Sibusiso Khuzwayo
Sundance Institute Documentary Fund New Voices Award of $5,000 grant
Plastic Atlantis (Cape Verde)
Producer: Pedro Soulé
Director: Samira Vera-Cruz
The Whickers Bursary Award of £3,000 for a first-time feature documentary director
Vuka (South Africa)
Producer: Rehad Desai
Director: Matthew Robinson
OIF-ACP-EU Award of €2.500
Plastic Atlantis (Cape Verde)
Producer: Pedro Soulé
Director: Samira Vera-Cruz
Hot Docs-Blue Ice Docs Award of 2,000 CAD
Climbing the Mountains (Algeria)
Producers: Kenji Accard, Sabrina Chebbi
Co-producer: Oualid Baha
Director: Sabrina Chebbi
Wrapped Talents Durban Prize of R10,000 cash prize; One-year Premium Subscription to Wrapped; and Featured spotlight on Wrapped
TRUCKER MAN (South Africa)
Director: Shiefaa Hendricks
Category - Market/Event Participation Award:
DFM Talents Durban Award
Flights and accommodation to participate in DFM Pitch and Finance Forum 2026
DESIGNING DIVIDE (South Africa)
Director: Jessie Ayles
Sørfond Award
Flights and accommodation to participate Participation in the Sørfond Pitch 2025
Baptism of Silence (South Africa)
Producer: Casey Diepeveen
Directors: Kanya Viljoen, Emilie Badenhorst
El Gouna Film Festival Award
Flights and accommodation to participate in CineGouna 2025
Samaa Gafa (Dry Sky) (Sudan)
Producer: Aya Tallah Yusuf
Director: Ibrahim Omar
The FIDADOC Award
Flights and accommodation to participate in FIDADOC Pan African Writing Residency 2026
KUMFOGA (Togo)
Dissirama Bessoga
Rotterdam Lab Award
Accreditation and accommodation to participate in the Rotterdam Lab 2026
Space Maasai (Tanzania)
Producer: Wilson Nkya
Director: Priscilla Marealle
Animation Production Days (APD) Award
Accreditation and accommodation to participate in Animation Production Days 2026
Tribe (South Africa)
Producer: Debbie Crosscup
Director: Tendayi Nyeke
Visions du Reel Award
Accreditation and accommodation to participate in the Visions du Reel Market 2026 (presentation in the Marketplace Pitching/Roundtables / One-on-One Meetings)
Akal (Morocco)
Producer: Karim Debbagh
Director: Basma Rkioui
Sheffield Doc Fest Award
Accreditation and accommodation to participate in Sheffield Doc Fest 2026
Plastic Atlantis (Cape Verde)
Producer: Pedro Soulé
Director: Samira Vera-Cruz
The DOK Leipzig Award
Accreditation and accommodation to participate in DOK Leipzig 2025
Akal (Morocco)
Producer: Karim Debbagh
Director: Basma Rkioui
DOK.fest München Award
Accreditation and accommodation to participate in the DOK.forum Marketplace 2026 (DOK Co-Pro Market or in DOK Preview Training)
Golden (Zimbabwe)
Producers: Rumbi Katedza, Ingrid Martens
Director: Rumbi Katedza
Category - Mentorship, Distribution and Membership:
MAD Solutions Award
Sales and Distribution of one project in the Arab world. The award was presented to a project from the Palestine Film Institute Spotlight, presented at DFM 2025
Ping Pong (Palestine)
Producer: May Jabareen
Director: Saleh Saadi
Doc A Award
Consultation, training and granting of the impact campaign
Plastic Atlantis (Cape Verde)
Producer: Pedro Soulé
Director: Samira Vera-Cruz
EURODOC Award
Tuition and residential fees for one session in Euro Doc 2026 and 12 months-long membership
The Salt of the South (Tunisia)
Producer: Ramzi Laâmouri
Director: Rami Jarboui
Fak'ugesi Residency Award
Participation in the Residency Programme
Kamaroza (Egypt)
Producer: Nouran Abdallah
Directors: Ahmad Abdelhameed, Islam Mazhar
Studio: Samaka
TFL Next IEFTA Award (supported by IEFTA)
Invitation to Film online workshop in 2025
Nomvula (She Who Brings the Rain) (South Africa)
Producer: Kethiwe Ngcobo
Director: Sibusiso Khuzwayo
Women Make Movies Award
Best Pitch by a Women Filmmaker.
Acceptance into the Production Assistance Program, which includes the following additional benefits: Fiscal sponsorship, allowing filmmakers to raise grants in the U.S.
Individualised fundraising, distribution, and ongoing project consultations, including feedback on rough cuts. A project page on WMM’s website to facilitate online donations. Access to WMM’s catalogue of more than 700 films. Social media support for crowdfunding campaigns, screenings, and events. Promotion of the completed film. One year of free WMM webinar on the business side of the business and case studies. Scheduled use of WMM’s NYC office, including the conference room for meetings or rough-cut screenings.
Plastic Atlantis (Cape Verde)
Producer: Pedro Soulé
Director: Samira Vera-Cruz
Impronta Films Consultancy Award
Consultancy Award offering up to 4 sessions over a 12 month period, for two documentary projects in development
Planet Carnival (South Africa)
Producers: Thandi Davids
Co-producer: Luana Rocha
Director: Kurt Orderson
Vuka (South Africa)
Producer: Rehad Desai
Director: Matthew Robinson
Triggerfish Mentorship Award
6-month mentorship of one-on-one sessions covering all the aspects of development, production and business/marketing for their project
Aisha Qandicha (Morocco)
Producer: Alyssa Harden
Director: Fatima Mahdar
Isiziba Award (Stained Glass TV)
40 hours of executive development and consultancy for a Talents Durban Story Junction participant.
Isiziba, meaning “a still and sacred water source,” reflects the quiet depth and potential of emerging talent — those still waters that run deep.
Watching over you (South Africa)
Director Stephen Nagel
Talent Press Award Supported by FIPRESCI
1 Year Membership to FIPRESCI
Alice Johnson (Ghana)
Wrapped Talent Press Prize
Press and publicity support
Tshi Malatji (South Africa)
Related
