TB is like “devastating slavery” - Health Minister

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has stressed the urgent need for innovative solutions to combat tuberculosis (TB), a disease that has historically affected not just South Africa but also countries around the world.

“We are here because we believe that TB – a disease that has shaped the history and health of our country and indeed, the whole world – can be ended. Not through words alone, but through action, partnership, and innovation,“ he said.

The minister was delivering a keynote address at the country’s TB Vaccine Preparedness Workshop held in Johannesburg. The workshop is aimed at advancing policy and decision-making for the introduction of TB vaccines.

Addressing policymakers, scientists and community leaders, Motsoaledi stated that the upcoming phase will introduce preventative TB vaccination measures, which will also enhance the ongoing fight against HIV and Aids.

Positive results

For over a century, South Africa has relied on the Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine to protect its children from TB, but the minister pointed out that there has been no tool that can protect adolescents and adults.

“These are the very groups most at risk of getting sick and transmitting TB.”

With several new TB vaccine candidates in the late stages of clinical trials, the most promising options are expected to be available in the next few years.

This workshop positioned the country as one of the first that is ready to deliver a new generation of TB vaccines to the most vulnerable populations, including adolescents and adults.

The minister expressed confidence that the upcoming clinical trials would yield positive results, potentially leading to a new vaccine for older age groups within the next few years.

'Devastating slavery'

TB is a leading cause of death from an infectious disease and a major contributor to ill-health in South Africa and globally.

“Imagine the day when we announce the availability of the vaccine for tuberculosis,” he said, likening it to “the day of true freedom from slavery” for those suffering from the disease.

Motsoaledi described the disease as a form of “devastating slavery” that exacerbates poverty and leads to premature death.

“South Africa is not waiting for the world to act. We are preparing – intentionally, early and inclusively.”

The minister has used the first national gathering dedicated to the TB vaccine readiness platform to reiterate South Africa’s commitment to lead by example in the global fight against TB and HIV.

“When South Africa wins against TB and HIV, and Aids, the world will win the war,” he said.

He told the attendees that through his tenure as health minister, he consistently sought to elevate the profile of TB on a global scale.

Addressing TB crisis

Motsoaledi recalled his 2018 address at the United Nations, where he rallied for world leaders to commit to addressing the TB crisis.

“While global attention has often turned to emerging health threats, South Africa has remained focused on the enduring challenge of TB,” he said.

He also acknowledged the disease’s severe impact on communities already struggling with HIV.

“Today’s discussions remind us that vaccine introduction is not just about science – it is about health systems. It is about trust. It is about readiness.”

He also used the platform to emphasise the importance of preparing the health sector for the rollout of the TB vaccine.

The agenda for the workshop highlighted key thematic areas crucial for readiness, including generating evidence for policy and investment, strengthening delivery systems for TB vaccines, and ensuring manufacturing and supply chain readiness.

“Investment in human life means everything,” he said, stressing the need for robust financial backing to ensure effective vaccine deployment.

The minister took the time to urge stakeholders to foster community trust and strong advocacy to ensure widespread acceptance of the TB vaccine upon its introduction.

“We must walk the path with our people,” he said.