Record paper recycling rates signal circular economy shift

In light of Plastic Free July in South Africa, Fibre Circle has released data that shows the country has recovered 1.3 million tonnes of paper and packaging materials, diverting 72.1% of recyclable paper from landfill, in comparison to 59.2% in 2023.

The findings highlight the growing impact of shifts toward paper-based alternatives and improved recycling infrastructure.

Circular economy principles

The country’s paper recycling rate, a measure of the proportion of post-consumer paper collected and diverted from landfills, has consistently hovered between 60% and 70% in recent years, reflecting a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and circular economy principles.

“This positive trajectory underscores the progress being made through industry collaboration and growing public awareness," says Edith Leeuta, CEO of Fibre Circle.

These gains have tangible economic and environmental benefits. By recycling paper and paper packaging, the country saves millions of cubic meters of landfill space, easing pressure on waste disposal infrastructure.

It also contributes significantly to creating a sustainable, inclusive economy, as recycled fibre forms the backbone of local manufacturing, with over 50% of the raw material used in new packaging and tissue products consisting of recycled content.

“Recycling rates are impacted by several different drivers, with market demand and consumption playing a critical role. Plastic Free July is a powerful reminder of the choices we make every day," says Leeuta.

“As more consumers embrace paper-based packaging, we can increase recovery, recycling and reuse of materials; and support the broader value chain on the journey from a linear economy towards an inclusive circular economy.

Not all paper

Despite its proactive efforts, the industry must also contend with the fact that not all paper is recyclable.

Products like tissue paper and cigarette paper are typically excluded from recycling figures because they are either incinerated or disintegrate during use, making them unavailable for recovery.

Beyond material limitations, external challenges have also tested the sector’s resilience.

Economic and global conditions, including Covid-19, have disrupted supply chains and affected recovery rates; however, the sector has demonstrated strong resilience, bouncing back from these disruptions with improved systems and renewed momentum.

With recycling rates consistently above the global average, South Africa’s paper recycling sector is a model of progress and potential. However, Leeuta believes there is still room to grow.

“Continued investment in public education and waste separation at source will be vital in maintaining this momentum. An informed public that understands the value of recycling and the importance of separating waste helps reduce paper contamination, making more of it suitable for recycling,” explains Leeuta.

“Turning yesterday’s paper into tomorrow’s opportunity and ensuring that paper and paper packaging stay in circulation and out of our landfills,” concludes Leeuta.