Schools environmental debates inspire young minds from Soweto

Young environmental champions took centre stage at Johannesburg’s Metro Council Chamber, debating urgent topics like mandatory recycling and environmental responsibility.

On 8 November, the City of Johannesburg’s Metro Council Chamber echoed with the voices of young environmental champions, as Pikitup, in partnership with MR BIN Waste Management Company and Fibre Circle, hosted the “My City, My Future, Let’s Save It” Schools’ Environmental Debates. The event, which brought together 12 Soweto-based schools, provided a platform for students to present fresh perspectives on pressing environmental issues.

The thought-provoking topics tackled by the students included:

- Should household recycling be made mandatory?

- What will happen to our planet if we do not recycle?

- Whose responsibility is it to take care of the environment?

- Should all schools have recycling programs?

Using the official council setup typically reserved for the City of Johannesburg debates and meetings, learners engaged in passionate and well-researched discussions on each topic, sharing innovative ideas that resonated with the audience. Their insights will be shared with Pikitup and the City of Johannesburg, contributing to the city’s broader goal of maintaining a clean and sustainable environment.

In attendance were representatives from key organizations, including Fibre Circle, Pikitup, the Business and Arts South Africa (BASA), the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), and the Environment and Infrastructure Services Department (EISD), who listened intently as the learners voiced their views on environmental responsibility and sustainability.

Edith Leeuta, CEO of Fibre Circle, delivered an inspiring message of support, urging learners to care not only for the planet but also for themselves. “A clean and sustainable environment supports a healthy life,” she said, emphasizing the importance of mindful choices in a time of increasing food safety concerns.

An address was also given by Honourable Libhongulethu Ngonyama, the Joburg Council Junior MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services. Following her speech, she led students in reading the “Planet Protector Pledge,” after which each student placed a hand imprint and signature next to the pledge as a lasting commitment to environmental stewardship.

The debate concluded with the announcement of winning schools, each recognized for their compelling arguments and passion for the environment:

- Naturena Primary School – “What would happen to our planet if we do not recycle?”

- Merdale Primary School – “Should household recycling be mandatory?”

- Itemogele Primary School – “Whose responsibility is it to take care of the environment?”

- Thobeka Primary School – “Should all schools have recycling programs?”

Each winning school was awarded a Certificate of Achievement and 50 scientific calculators, courtesy of Fibre Circle, in recognition of their contribution to a cleaner future.

The event was made possible with support from Pikitup, MR Bin Soweto, Fibre Circle and various stakeholders, including the National Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE), South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), Gauteng Department of Education (GDE), Green Development Foundation (GDF), and Environment and Infrastructure Services Department (EISD).

The debates highlighted the next generation’s commitment to environmental preservation, and their voices emphasized that the future of Johannesburg is in capable, conscientious hands.



