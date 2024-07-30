ESG Circular Economy & Waste Management
    Creative sustainability shines at 'Turning Waste into Art' event in Mpumalanga

    Issued by Fibre Circle
    30 Jul 2024
    30 Jul 2024
    Fibre Circle and Mpumalanga DARDLEA inspired learners at the "Turning Waste into Art" event, showcasing recycling's transformative power and fostering creativity among the youth in Mbombela on 25 July 2024.
    SMMEs with the CEO of Fibre Circle, Edith Leeuta
    SMMEs with the CEO of Fibre Circle, Edith Leeuta

    Fibre Circle, in collaboration with the Mpumalanga Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs (DARDLEA), hosted the "Turning Waste into Art" event this past Thursday, 25 July 2024, as part of the Zithande Mzansi Schools Programme. Held at Nelsville Community Hall in Mbombela, the event aimed to inspire learners and educators by showcasing the transformative power of recycling and creativity.

    Event highlights

    The event kicked off with an Education and Awareness session led by Rapela Phukubye and Charmaine Maphosa, engaging learners and teachers in discussions about the importance of recycling and sustainability.

    Keynote addresses

    • Edith Leeuta, CEO of Fibre Circle, emphasised the importance of collective effort and encouraged learners to recognise their potential to shape the future. "The future belongs to you, and you have the power to change your own and the country’s trajectory," she told the learners.
    • Dr Almarie de Lange, Mpumalanga DARDLEA, praised the collaboration between DARDLEA, Fibre Circle, the local community, and the Department of Education, highlighting it as a model for effective partnerships between government, private sector, and civil society.
    • Dr Mapule Mkhatshwa, general manager community services, Ehlanzeni District Municipality, challenged attendees to protect the environment, stating, "God has given humans the world in a perfect condition. It is up to us and our duty to ensure that we protect it."

    Dr Almarie de Lange from DARDLEA
    Dr Almarie de Lange from DARDLEA
    Dimakatso Mbatha - Director, DL Consultants (SMME)
    Dimakatso Mbatha - Director, DL Consultants (SMME)

    Recycling initiatives

    Fibre Circle presented 10 1,000-litre recycling bins to five schools enrolled in the Zithande Mzansi Programme, enabling them to kickstart their recycling initiatives. The schools also participated in a workshop on recycling and sustainability prior to the event.

    Art competition

    Learners from five schools enrolled in the Fibre Circle Zithande Mzansi Programme presented artwork created from waste materials. The competition showcased the remarkable creativity and resourcefulness of the young participants.

    Judges, including Dr Charlote Phiri from the Mpumalanga Education Department, commended the students for their creativity and presentation skills. Benjamin Primary School and Cyril Clarke Primary School each won R1,000 as winners in the primary and secondary school categories respectively, while Sitfokotile Secondary School secured the second place with a prize of R500.

    Dumisani Khumalo, Fibre Circle programme director
    Dumisani Khumalo, Fibre Circle programme director
    Dr Charlotte Phiri from the Mpumalanga Education Department
    Dr Charlotte Phiri from the Mpumalanga Education Department

    SMME development

    The event also highlighted the role of SMMEs in waste management. Three SMMEs — TVK Recyclers, DL Consultants, and Trash 2 Treasure — received waste reclaimer trolleys, supporting their efforts in the waste management sector. The trolleys were manufactured by Urban Surfer, another SMME under the Fibre Circle SMME Development Programme. Dr De Lange emphasised the importance of young people exploring waste management not only for jobs but also for entrepreneurial opportunities.

    Edith Leeuta presenting wastepicker trolleys.
    Edith Leeuta presenting wastepicker trolleys.
    Students posing with their artwork.
    Students posing with their artwork.

    Closing remarks

    The event concluded with closing remarks from Charmaine Maphosa, who outlined the way forward and encouraged continued collaboration and commitment to sustainability.

    Fibre Circle remains dedicated to fostering a culture of environmental stewardship and creativity among the youth, empowering them to become active participants in building a sustainable future.

    The "Turning Waste into Art" event exemplified the power of community collaboration in fostering a culture of environmental stewardship and creativity among the youth, paving the way for a sustainable future in Mpumalanga.

    waste, recycling, Fibre Circle, Edith Leeuta
    Fibre Circle
    Fibre Circle is a government-recognised producer responsibility organisation. We manage extended producer responsibility programmes to keep paper and paper packaging, which are renewable and recyclable products, out of South Africa’s landfills.

