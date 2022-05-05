SPCA Roodepoort gets a sustainable makeover with Eco Paws initiative

In a heartwarming display of community and environmental responsibility, Fibre Circle, Infinite Industries, and Nampak launched the Eco Paws campaign at SPCA Roodepoort, refurbishing the shelter’s roofing with eco-friendly materials.

In a heartwarming show of community spirit and environmental responsibility, the SPCA Roodepoort branch celebrated a significant milestone this past Friday. Fibre Circle, in collaboration with Infinite Industries and Nampak, officially launched the Eco Paws campaign, marking the first phase of an ongoing project to refurbish the SPCA's roofing with eco-friendly materials.

The highlight of the event was the handover of a newly refurbished 106 square meter animal kennel roof. This is no ordinary roof – it has been replaced with sheets made from recycled waste plastics and liquid board cartons, materials that would otherwise have ended up in landfills. The new roofing not only provides better insulation, keeping the animals warmer in winter and cooler in summer, but is also maintenance-free, ensuring a long-lasting solution for the SPCA.

The Eco Paws initiative is more than just a refurbishment project. With over 700 square meters of asbestos roofing still to be replaced, this campaign shines a spotlight on the importance of recycling, collaboration, and addressing the urgent needs of the SPCA. Asbestos, a hazardous material known for its severe health risks, is being removed to create a safer environment for the animals, staff, and visitors. This effort also coincides with Recycling Month, underscoring the project's environmental impact.

At the event, Edith Leeuta, CEO of Fibre Circle, expressed her gratitude to the SPCA for their unwavering commitment to animal protection. She also acknowledged Nampak's and Infinite Industries' pivotal roles in bringing this vision to life. “Infinite Industries has transformed waste materials into eco-friendly roofing sheets, showcasing the power of innovation and dedication,” Leeuta remarked. She emphasised that the project is far from over, with hope to bring more partners on board to ensure the continued growth of the SPCA's refurbishment efforts.

Nampak's marketing manager echoed these sentiments, highlighting the initiative as a prime example of the benefits of collaboration, recycling, and the circular economy. By giving new life to materials like liquid board cartons, this project not only addresses a challenging waste stream but also supports an incredible organisation like the SPCA. “This initiative showcases how we can create value from waste materials and encourage collection efforts that benefit all of us and the environment,” he said.

Maggie Infante, CEO of Infinite Industries, shared her excitement about the project. She revealed that 530,000 liquid board cartons were recycled to produce the roofing sheets for the first phase. “These cartons would have likely ended up in landfills, but instead, they’ve been repurposed into durable, weather-resistant roofing,” Infante explained. The polyalu roofing sheets, made from post-consumer beverage cartons, offer exceptional thermal insulation, making a noticeable difference in the kennel temperature – a cool 5-7 degrees warmer in winter and cooler in summer.

In addition to the roofing sheets, Infinite Industries also donated recycling bins made entirely from recycled polyalu. Infante noted: “This project showcases how recycling can benefit the community and how collaboration can make a significant impact. We can achieve so much more when we work together.”

Mandy Cattanach, manager of the SPCA Roodepoort branch, expressed her gratitude to the organisations for their incredible efforts and emphasised that the animals are now much safer with the new roofing in place, especially as the rainy season approaches. No longer having to contend with leaks, the animals can enjoy a more secure and comfortable environment. The SPCA Roodepoort branch, which has been serving the community for over 72 years, is already experiencing the positive effects of the new roofing. With more work to be done, the Eco Paws initiative is a testament to the power of partnership, sustainability, and compassion.



