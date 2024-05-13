Fibre Circle pioneers development of a localised recyclability standard for South African paper products

Fibre Circle, South Africa's producer responsibility organisation for paper and packaging, has launched a multi-stakeholder initiative to develop a recyclability standard and labeling system tailored for the local industry.

In a groundbreaking move, Fibre Circle, the producer responsibility organisation for paper and paper packaging in South Africa, has initiated a multi-stakeholder engagement initiative focused on developing a recyclability standard and labelling system tailored specifically for the local paper and paper packaging industry.

The current recyclability standards applied in South Africa are mostly based on European methodologies, which do not adequately account for the unique social and physical infrastructure challenges faced by the local recycling industry. The South African EPR (extended producer responsibility) regulations require environmental labelling to be implemented, however, this labelling must be based on a sound definition of the recyclability of paper and paper packaging locally. This Fibre Circle-led initiative, therefore, aims to establish a more relevant, contextual framework that will enhance the sustainability and efficiency of recycling efforts within the industry.

The resulting standard will define the minimum criteria for the recyclability of paper and paper packaging in South Africa, allowing the establishment of an environmental labelling system to inform the public about paper recycling and ultimately the creation of a design for recyclability guidelines to assist the development of new packaging solutions. Fibre Circle has kicked off the first cycle of stakeholder engagements, providing a comprehensive overview of the cumulative process, the formation of different working groups, and the specific roles that stakeholders can play at various levels throughout the engagements.

"As the paper and paper packaging industry in South Africa continues to evolve, ensuring the recyclability of our products is paramount," said Edith Leeuta, CEO of Fibre Circle. "In line with our commitment to meeting the obligations of the Extended Producer Responsibility Regulations, we are initiating the development of a comprehensive recyclability standard that will set benchmarks and guidelines for the industry."

The key objectives of this initiative include:

Defining recyclability and the recyclability criteria: Collaboratively establishing clear criteria for assessing the recyclability of paper and paper packaging products for the South African context.



Incorporating industry perspectives: Integrating diverse stakeholder perspectives across the value chain to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive standard.



Aligning with global best practices: Using the 4evergreen CEPI (Confederation of European Paper Industries) harmonised methodology, benchmarking our infrastructure realities against the method to ensure alignment with international sustainability goals.



Facilitating information exchange: Fostering a platform for exchanging knowledge, research findings, and insights relevant to recyclability in the paper industry.

The industry working groups will be a collaborative platform for industry stakeholders, including manufacturers, recyclers, environmental experts, and government representatives, to come together and collectively define the South African recyclability standard for paper and paper packaging. These working groups will determine the definition of repulpability and reusability of paper fibre, and the collectability of the packaging in South Africa, and inform the requirements that paper and paper packaging must meet to compete with other packaging materials.

Fibre Circle has created methodologies to guide the process and ensure all aspects are taken into consideration during the defining of the standard. These methodologies will be addressed by the relevant working groups proposed. As part of the process and to facilitate the testing of products, Fibre Circle has already completed setting up the CEPI Harmonised testing facility for low consistency repulping which included PTS (Papiertechnische Stiftung) benchmarking at Mpact Springs Mill. The Kadant-sourced pilot scale hydra pulper has been made available for structured research on difficult-to-recycle materials, offering recyclability testing as a service from Fibre Circle.

These initiatives mark a significant step forward in the South African paper and paper packaging industry's commitment to sustainable recycling practices. By establishing a contextual recyclability standard and labelling system, Fibre Circle aims to drive innovation, enhance recycling efficiency, and ultimately contribute to a greener future for our nation.



