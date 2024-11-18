All the 2024 Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards finalists

The list of 29 category finalists for the 2024 Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards has finally been announced. These trailblazers are reshaping fashion with sustainable and ethical innovation across categories like Accessories, Footwear, Farm-to-Fashion, and the re-introduced Student Award.

Design by Ilkhe du Toit. Image supplied

The annual awards programme honours the minds who are making an impact through their design expertise, technical innovation and business excellence, and the finalists are acknowledged for their contribution.

And the finalists are...

The Student Award

The Student Award honours a rising designer who defies traditional fashion boundaries, using innovative approaches to tackle environmental and social issues.

Apricity



S.EISLEN



Orange Plum Emerging Designer Award presented by H&M South Africa An emerging designer challenging the established norms of the fashion industry is the recipient of this award. Flipping the script to engage with environmental and social responsibilities, the winner’s bold innovations allow them to stand out from the crowd.

Gabriel James



Mother of Gao



VINTU Accessory Award Crafting accessories from sustainable materials, favouring ethical labour practices and limiting the use of toxic chemicals, the Accessories Award winner is a disruptor making a lasting impact on this sector of the fashion industry.

Athena A



Project Dyad



Sealand Gear Footwear Award Quality, durable footwear made with sustainable materials, ethical labour practices, and limited toxic chemicals: this winner is a brand, cobbler or designer producing ethically-made shoes.

Moo Incognito



Sage & Sunday Trans-seasonal Design Award presented by COUNTRY ROAD Durable designs made to transcend seasons and trends, this award-winner’s product range is versatile, multi-functional, and produced in a slow cycle.

Asha Eleven



BOYDE



GUGUBYGUGU Farm-to-Fashion Award Transparent and traceable supply chains, regenerative practices, and 100% natural fabric is behind this designer or brand’s fossil-free materials and processes. Production requires little to no toxins and harmful chemicals.

African Expressions



Pianna Yarns



Yarnh Nicholas Coutts Artisanal Fashion Award Focusing on artisanal fashion items that highlight, celebrate and value the prowess of garment workers and local communities, this brand is known for its community impact in honour of the late designer Nicolas Coutts, who incorporated traditional crafts and techniques in his designs.

Earth Age



E_mania



VIVIERS Retail Award Championing the circular economy through swap shops, selling pre-loved clothing, garment rental and other innovations, this winner is known for supporting sustainable design and manufacturing and supporting local producers and supply chains.

44 Stanley



Onrotate



The Local Edit Tastemaker Award Awarded to a photographer, stylist, influencer or content creator using their platform to promote slow sustainable fashion, the winner will have sparked crucial conversations over the past year.

Asanda Sizani



Tintswalo Mabaso



Thobeka Mbane Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by POLO South Africa This award seeks to recognise a designer of clothes and/or textiles who is pioneering sustainable practices or technologies. For instance, this designer could be using creative pattern-making, introducing new technologies, innovating new business models, applying reconstruction techniques, innovating new materials and techniques, or returning to old, sustainable and cultural practices. The purpose of this category is to highlight and reward those who are pushing boundaries and leading the charge in reimagining what fashion can be.

Ilkhe du Toit



Sari for Change

