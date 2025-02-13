Marketing & Media Retail
    Old Khaki and The Street Store join forces to promote sustainable fashion

    13 Feb 2025
    13 Feb 2025
    Old Khaki and The Street Store have launched “Last season is so this season,” a campaign aimed at promoting sustainable fashion and encouraging people to donate preloved clothing for those in need.
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    The fashion industry is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, with over one billion tons generated annually.

    This collaboration seeks to combat this by raising awareness of the environmental impact of discarded clothing and promoting circular economies through mindful giving.

    About The Street Store

    Since its inception, The Street Store has clothed over one million people worldwide through over 1,100 pop-up stores.

    As an open-source movement, it enables communities globally to provide clothing for those in need, fostering dignity and environmental consciousness.

    The transformative power of preloved clothing

    Nival Maharaj, spokesperson for The Street Store, highlights the initiative’s impact: “Clothes you no longer wear can transform someone else’s life. A suit could become a job interview, sneakers could enable a first marathon, and a dress could make a matric dance dream come true.”

    Old Khaki’s commitment to sustainable commerce

    As a South African brand, Old Khaki is using its platform to support disadvantaged communities while addressing the environmental effects of fashion.

    The collaboration with The Street Store invites Old Khaki customers to donate preloved clothing at selected outlets, contributing to the campaign’s goal of inspiring mindful fashion practices.

    How the initiative works

    • Old Khaki has placed Street Store donation rails at selected stores, where customers can donate clothes until 31 March.
    • The collected items will be distributed at Street Stores running on 12 April in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
    • Old Khaki will also contribute a portion of its merchandise, and Unilever will provide toiletries for those attending the Street Stores.

    Participating stores

    Donations can be made at Old Khaki stores in Gauteng and Western Cape, including locations such as Clearwater, Eastgate, Fourways, Mall of Africa, Menlyn Park, Blue Route, Canal Walk, Somerset West, Table Bay, and Tygervalley.

    sustainable fashion, Old Khaki, ESG, The Street Store, circular economy
