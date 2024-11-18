Africa’s Big 7 rebranded as Africa Food Show

In recent years, Africa has experienced strong economic growth and with its growing population, thriving economies and the emergence of a wealthier middle class, it’s expected that the food and beverage market will exceed $1tnby 2030 according to the African Development Bank.

Image supplied

To address this demand, Africa’s Big 7 has been rebranded to the Africa Food Show, supported by Gulfood, and organised by dmg events and Kaoun International, who will bring the event to Cape Town from 10-12 June 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

As part of the Gulfood series, Africa Food Show builds on the unparalleled success of the world’s largest food and beverage exhibition in Dubai, the dynamic growth of the Saudi Food Show, and the legacy of Africa’s Big 7.

Addressing attendees at the exclusive launch preview on 10 October 2024, Matt Denton, president of dmg events remarked that, “dmg events and Kaoun International bring together extensive experience in the F&B sector, a strong local presence across Africa, and a vast global network. This powerful combination positions us perfectly to deliver an exceptional event for exhibitors and visitors. The launch also builds on the momentum of the Saudi Food Show, another successful partnership."

Through the Africa Food Show, opportunities presented by innovation across the F&B industry, highlighting the untapped potential in Africa and playing a part in the continent's emergence as a global F&B player will be unlocked.

Investment in Africa's F&B sector, and its impact on food security and industrial diversification, will be crucial in realising the continent's economic goals,” comments Mark Napier, vice president, Portfolio Growth Food & Hospitality, Dubai World Trade Centre.

“With specialty foods on a massive trajectory, and brand adjacency identified as a super important trend, this is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our amazing under-utilised indigenous products and superfoods to a wider audience with a view to exporting these products in future,” adds Ailsa Wingfield, managing director of Circana South Africa, addressing the audience, sharing the latest trends and industry insights into the current food and beverage landscape.

The inaugural Africa Food Show 2025 will be co-located with the Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa. This combination creates a comprehensive platform for industry professionals across the food, beverage, and hospitality sectors.

Food Next, a strategic conference with the theme of ‘Transforming healthy food systems for climate and health’, will feature as part of the Africa Food Show.

For more, go to www.theafricafoodshow.com.