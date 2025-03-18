12th Transport Evolution Africa Forum & Expo set for June

Africa’s transport industry is a critical enabler of trade, economic growth, and regional integration, comprising road, rail, maritime and air transport that support domestic and international logistics.

Image supplied

The African transport industry is currently undergoing a massive evolution - an entire range of developments will fundamentally change the playing fields, from institutional structural transformation to innovation driven by digitalisation, climate change and ESG investment considerations.

While Africa presents significant opportunities for growth in the transport sector, achieving these will involve concerted efforts in regulatory reform, strengthening public-private partnerships, adhering to environmental standards, embracing technological advancements, and overcoming systemic challenges within the industry.

The 12th Transport Evolution Africa Forum & Expo 2025, co-located with Big 5 Construct South Africa, and the South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from 17-19 June, promises an experience where local, regional, international public and private stakeholders can learn about the latest innovations, share insights and expertise, and explore projects shaping the future of the industry. From digitalisation to climate-resilient infrastructure, this is where the future of transport is crafted.

Integrating transport and construction sectors

By bringing together professionals from transport, construction, and infrastructure under one roof, this event offers a holistic perspective on infrastructure development by integrating transport and construction sectors, highlighting how these essential pillars support sustainable growth and economic development across Africa.

It also fosters crucial discussions around policy frameworks and investment strategies supporting Africa’s long-term growth goals.

“The latest State of the Nation Address brought some game-changing updates for the transport and infrastructure sector with R100bn in infrastructure financing being unlocked, R940bn in infrastructure spending promised over the next three years, freight rail and ports revitalised as the private sector involvement ramps up, the stabilisation and improvement of Transnet’s performance and private operators now having access to the rail network, boosting efficiency. All of these bold steps are shaping the future of transport and logistics in Africa,” explains Josh Low, vice president South Africa - dmg events.

This annual Transport Evolution Africa Forum & Expo will showcase the latest projects and products, and provide the industry with knowledge, experience and networking opportunities with a view on current and future outlooks.

With attendees from over 20 countries, over 100 exhibitors, thousands of visitors, over 300 VIPs and conference delegates, Transport Evolution Africa is the meeting place for suppliers and buyers from the entire transport and logistics value chain.

“Based on the findings of the African Transport Industry Insights 2025 report, compiled by Moore Africa Advisory, it's clear that Africa's transport sector is on the cusp of transformative growth. With a focus on digitalisation, sustainability, and infrastructure development, we're seeing unprecedented opportunities for investment and innovation. This report underscores the need for strategic partnerships and policy alignment to unlock the full potential of Africa's transport networks, ultimately driving economic integration and prosperity across the continent,” comments Jeff Blackbeard, Moore Global Director of Sectors, knowledge partner to Transport Evolution Africa and member of the advisory board for Transport Evolution Africa Forum & Expo.

Key topics

This year’s strategic conference key topics and focus areas include collaborative efforts for enhanced cross border integration and trade acceleration, discussing key investment strategies in port, rail, road and aviation through public private partnership as well as new approaches to financing transport infrastructure projects, sustainable green transport and logistics as well as future trends in logistics and supply chain management in Africa.

Transport Evolution Africa also offers a dedicated platform to highlight the dynamic growth of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and their pivotal role in shaping Africa's transport infrastructure landscape.

With over 300 SEZs spread across 38 African countries, the Transport Evolution Africa’s SEZ Lounge offers an opportunity for governments, financiers, and private sector stakeholders to network, explore investment prospects, and drive development in the transport and logistics sectors.

The Transport CEO Forum, an exclusive roundtable, conducted under Chatham House rules, offers top executives (invitation only) a unique platform to candidly exchange experiences, challenges, and insights with their peers from across the continent.

Topics for discussion are carefully selected by the CEOs ahead of the Forum, focusing on critical issues such as financial investment and viability, regulatory reforms, labour and skills development, operational efficiency, emerging technologies, energy and greenhouse gas standards, and competition on an international scale.

In addition to the numerous exhibitors on show from over 21 countries, not to be missed are the Transport Evolution Africa Awards, bringing together Africa’s most renowned transport industry professionals to recognise, reward and celebrate the success of trailblazers who are transforming the transport sector, as well as those who have made significant impact in terms of driving enterprise development, sustainability, and inclusivity.

Award categories include Excellence in Sustainability and ESG, Women in Transport, Transformation in Transport, Best Equity, Diversity, and Social Inclusion Programme as well as Leadership Excellence in Transport and Logistics.

This combined event is expected to draw over 5,000 attendees, making it the largest gathering of transport, construction, and infrastructure professionals on the continent.

Adds Low, “This gathering of industry specialists and stakeholders is essential to enhance the efficiency of rail, port and road systems across the African continent and promises to foster growth and promote cross-border investment and partnerships, to fully realise the potential for transport services to evolve on the continent.”