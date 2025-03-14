Subscribe & Follow
Sky Circle: Cape Town's bold leap in urban transport innovation
The elevated circle will be exclusively dedicated to MyCiTi buses and will accommodate vehicular traffic to and from Nyanga, Strandfontein, Wynberg and Athlone.
By elevating the bus route, the design intends to reduce congestion at the ground-level intersection, ensuring more reliable and efficient public transport services.
In addition to the elevated circle, the project includes reconfiguring the existing intersection, adding dedicated turning lanes, upgrading traffic signals, and providing dedicated lanes for pedestrians and cyclists. These enhancements aim to improve overall traffic flow and safety for all road users.
Sky Circle rises
Sky Circle represents a pioneering effort in South African civil engineering, reflecting Cape Town's commitment to innovative infrastructure solutions to improve urban mobility.
"We are so proud to see this happening right here, in Cape Town," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas.
"The metro-south east MyCiTi expansion is the biggest financial investment in public transport by any metro to date. The Sky Circle will be constructed on the traffic circle, meaning, every time road users and residents go around the traffic circle they will witness the progress of this engineering achievement."
Quintas warned of traffic delays in the vicinity of the construction site. "The inconvenience is unfortunate, and I want to thank the public for their ongoing support and patience.
"I urge all road users to approach this intersection with caution, to slow down and adhere to the warning signs, and to always follow the flag personnel’s instructions."
Sky Circle looks set for completion by mid-year, the City said.
