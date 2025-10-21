Bold actions needed to elevate Africa’s aviation industry, says Aasa

The Airlines Association of Southern Africa (Aasa) has called for urgent, coordinated reforms to strengthen Africa’s aviation sector, addressing regulatory, financial, infrastructure, and operational challenges that have long constrained growth.

At Aasa’s 55th Annual General Assembly in Lusaka, Zambia, CEO Aaron Munetsi stressed that airlines, airports, air navigation services, regulators, and equipment suppliers all have a role in redefining Africa’s aviation narrative.

"For too long, African aviation has been underestimated — especially by ourselves. Africa is home to 1.4 billion people, the world’s youngest population and a growing middle class but with just 2.2% of global air transport market share, we are still idling on the runway," he said.

Restoring confidence in Africa’s skies

Munetsi outlined a multi-pronged strategy for boosting air transport across the continent:

• Safety and standards: Harmonise oversight and recognise mutual licensing and certification — following the EU model — to support SAATM implementation and improve efficiency.

• Supply chain: Africa’s airlines face up to six-year delivery lead times for aircraft and parts, forcing older planes to remain in service and generating more than US$220m in additional costs this year alone.

• Financial sustainability: State-owned carriers must embrace accountability, cost discipline, innovation, and partnerships to improve performance.

• Environmental sustainability: While Africa contributes just 2% of global aviation emissions, governments should encourage locally produced sustainable aviation fuel and improve operational procedures to reduce fuel burn and carbon output.

• People and skills: Empowering youth, women, and innovators requires investments in training, mentorship, and inclusion.

Addressing structural challenges

AASA also called on governments to remove excessive taxes and statutory charges, which drive up ticket prices and restrict access.

"Aviation is not a luxury — it is an economic lifeline. If governments genuinely want to democratise air transport, they should remove excessive statutory charges and taxes that have driven up costs, made ticket prices higher and pushed air transport beyond the reach of most Africans. Economically restricting access to air transport in this way undermines countries’ competitiveness," said Munetsi.

He highlighted operational inefficiencies and safety failures in South Africa, citing the suspension of over 200 instrument flight procedures by Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS), which has cost airlines millions in fuel, maintenance, crew duty, customer compensation, and reputational damage.

"The failure to design, manage and maintain airspace cannot be dismissed as an ‘inconvenience’. It needs to be seen for what it is: an economic disaster which demands a commensurate emergency disaster response," he said.

Collaboration and investment essential

Aasa urged governments to invest in digital border and customs systems, relax restrictive visa regimes, and release blocked foreign currency so airlines can purchase aircraft parts and cover other dollar-priced costs.

"African aviation’s success depends on collaboration and shared responsibility. It’s time to stop talking and start improving. Only by working together can we ensure Africa’s aviation sector finally takes off and becomes far more than a 2% player in the global market," Munetsi concluded.