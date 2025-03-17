Logistics Aviation
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Logistics Aviation

    FlySafair and Lift Airlines acknowledge check-in systems error

    Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) are aware and would like to inform passengers of an ongoing global systems issue affecting FlySafair and Lift Airlines in South Africa. The technical issue impacted the airlines' check-in systems, causing delays over the weekend.
    17 Mar 2025
    17 Mar 2025
    Source:
    Source: https://news.flysafair.co.za/

    Technicians from the airlines and their service providers actively worked to resolve the matter.

    IOL reports that the issues have since been resolved.

    Passengers traveling with FlySafair and Lift Airlines experienced longer-than-usual check-in processing times and long queues at check-in counters.

    To minimise any inconvenience, passengers were advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours earlier for regional flights and two hours earlier for domestic flights.

    For the most up-to-date information on your flight, passengers are encouraged to download the ACSA Mobile App and subscribe to flight notifications. Alternatively, passengers may contact FlySafair and Lift airlines directly for any airline-related inquiries.

    Read more: Airports Company South Africa, ACSA, flight delays, FlySAFair, Lift Airlines
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    NextOptions

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz