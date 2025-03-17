FlySafair and Lift Airlines acknowledge check-in systems error

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) are aware and would like to inform passengers of an ongoing global systems issue affecting FlySafair and Lift Airlines in South Africa. The technical issue impacted the airlines' check-in systems, causing delays over the weekend.

Technicians from the airlines and their service providers actively worked to resolve the matter.

IOL reports that the issues have since been resolved.

Passengers traveling with FlySafair and Lift Airlines experienced longer-than-usual check-in processing times and long queues at check-in counters.

To minimise any inconvenience, passengers were advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours earlier for regional flights and two hours earlier for domestic flights.

For the most up-to-date information on your flight, passengers are encouraged to download the ACSA Mobile App and subscribe to flight notifications. Alternatively, passengers may contact FlySafair and Lift airlines directly for any airline-related inquiries.