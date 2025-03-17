Subscribe & Follow
FlySafair and Lift Airlines acknowledge check-in systems error
Technicians from the airlines and their service providers actively worked to resolve the matter.
IOL reports that the issues have since been resolved.
Passengers traveling with FlySafair and Lift Airlines experienced longer-than-usual check-in processing times and long queues at check-in counters.
To minimise any inconvenience, passengers were advised to arrive at the airport at least three hours earlier for regional flights and two hours earlier for domestic flights.
For the most up-to-date information on your flight, passengers are encouraged to download the ACSA Mobile App and subscribe to flight notifications. Alternatively, passengers may contact FlySafair and Lift airlines directly for any airline-related inquiries.
