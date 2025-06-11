FlySafair launches Lindi, a new AI travel assistant

FlySafair has become the first airline in South Africa to launch a free AI-powered travel assistant. Named Lindi, the AI interface aims to simplify travel bookings and customer service by offering 24/7 support via WhatsApp.

Currently in its Beta phase, Lindi can book flights for single passengers, change a name or seat on a booking, and provide travel information, making it one of the country’s most advanced AI tools in the airline industry.

Transforming customer experience through AI

“Our ambition at FlySafair has always been to provide an affordable, hassle-free, and punctual flying experience,” says Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. "AI and Lindi provide an opportunity to offer what is effectively a free private travel assistant to each customer at scale. We are excited about building on her potential to enhance our customer service."

Gordon adds that customer feedback since the launch has been overwhelmingly positive. "The interactions are not only very natural, but she helps people get things done."

Lindi was developed by Stubber, a tech company headquartered in South Africa that specialises in AI solutions.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with FlySafair and apply our advanced AI technologies to create an unparalleled travel experience,” said Guy Duncan, managing director of Stubber. “Lindi is a testament to the potential of AI in delivering exceptional customer service and next-level Business Process Automation.”

AI in aviation: Setting new standards

The launch of Lindi aligns with a global trend of integrating AI assistants in various industries, from healthcare to retail.

"There are a number of AI assistants that have been created by airlines to help with general information about flying and destinations, but Lindi is the first that can assist customers with their bookings,” says Gordon.

"As AI is increasingly integrated into our everyday life, we felt it was a good time to bring this innovative technology to our customers and enable them to benefit from AI practically. Lindi offers a seamless, efficient and human-like service that I am confident will set a new standard in the airline industry."

How to use Lindi

Customers can access Lindi through FlySafair’s WhatsApp platform at any time. However, new bookings are currently limited to single passengers only, excluding business class, infant, group, and travel agent bookings.

More information and access to Lindi are available on FlySafair’s website.