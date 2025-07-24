What HR managers can learn from the FlySafair dispute

The recent industrial dispute between FlySafair, one of South Africa’s leading low-cost airlines, and its pilots has made headlines, not just for the flight cancellations and operational chaos it caused, but for the deeper lessons it offers South African employers about workplace relations in a changing economic climate.

What began as routine wage talks turned into a protracted standoff, with pilots raising red flags over pay disparities, working conditions, and managerial trust, resulting in a rare pilot strike and lockout.

More than money

At the heart of the dispute was more than just money, the pilots’ grievances reflected growing frustration over postponed pandemic-era wage restorations, global salary benchmarking, and a contentious shift rostering system that many felt eroded their work-life balance.

Despite FlySafair’s last offer of a 5.7% increase, an above inflation offer, the impasse grew, making it clear that good industrial relations depend on more than competitive pay; they rest on transparent management, meaningful dialogue, and genuine negotiation.

As the dispute moved to formal mediation at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), it not only tested the airline’s resilience, but also provided a case study for employers across sectors. What can employers and HR managers take from this episode to avoid similar turbulence in their own organisations?

Here are the key lessons from the FlySafair dispute:

Build trust before a crisis: Prioritise ongoing, transparent communication and involve employees early in major decisions to prevent misunderstandings and build lasting trust. Make pay talks holistic: Benchmark salaries both locally and, where relevant, globally, and discuss compensation within the broader context of employee well-being and company values. Value working conditions: Treat flexibility, rest, and family needs as essential to job satisfaction and performance. Non-monetary changes like rostering can be just as significant as pay. Address issues early: Take complaints seriously from the start and use regular feedback tools to identify and resolve issues before they escalate. Be prepared and empathetic: Have contingency plans for industrial action and approach disputes with calm, respect, and recognition of employee rights. Use mediation proactively: See third-party mediation (like the CCMA) as a collaborative tool and engage early to minimise risk and demonstrate good faith. Invest in long-term relationships: Recognise that rebuilding after a dispute requires transparency, time, and honest engagement. Use conflicts as opportunities for lasting improvement. Embed culture in HR strategies: Ensure pay and policies positively shape workplace culture, and lead by example to foster openness and respect organisation wide.



When wage negotiations or workplace disputes cannot be resolved through internal processes, South African labour law provides a clear path for external intervention. This is where the CCMA steps in. The CCMA is a statutory body designed to help employers and employees resolve disputes efficiently and fairly, in line with the Labour Relations Act.

How the mediation process works

After deadlocked talks, the CCMA steps in under the Labour Relations Act:

Facilitates negotiations, sets out rules for lawful strikes/lockouts.

If parties remain deadlocked after a strike certificate, both sides can pursue industrial action (strikes or lockouts), but the CCMA continues to offer mediation at any stage.

If both parties agree to CCMA-facilitated mediation, as now with FlySafair and the union, a neutral arbitrator helps broker a deal and can issue binding recommendations if talks again deadlock.

Both parties have publicly expressed a willingness to reach a compromise; however, it is clear that the fundamental challenges extend beyond the question of remuneration alone. Core issues, such as restoring trust and addressing concerns around work-life balance, must be resolved to ensure a sustainable and meaningful agreement.

In matters as complex and consequential as the FlySafair wage dispute, the potential impact goes beyond financial considerations, influencing overall morale and the integrity of the broader employment relationship. For employers navigating such complexities, a thorough understanding of the CCMA’s dispute resolution processes enables a more strategic, legally compliant, and confident approach.

Ultimately, the FlySafair saga highlights that successful industrial relations depend on more than just competitive pay. Transparent communication, consistent responsiveness to employee concerns, and a willingness to embrace mediation mechanisms are all critical.

The key takeaway for employers is clear: wage disputes are seldom about money alone—workplace culture, trust, and fair process are equally vital to sustaining a productive and stable workforce.