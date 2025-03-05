FlySafair and Vodacom soar high above Soweto Derby with aerial spectacle

FlySafair, in partnership with Vodacom, delivered an aerial display at the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium over the weekend.

Image supplied

The event, which celebrates the fierce rivalry between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, saw 90,000 fans united in the spirit of soccer and national pride.

The Soweto Derby, an annual event eagerly awaited by soccer enthusiasts and sponsored by Vodacom, showcases the fierce rivalry between two of South Africa's top football clubs, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Just before kick-off, the airline performed a flyover, uniting South Africans in the spirit of soccer and national pride.

“As the trusted domestic carrier for the Springboks and both the men's and women's Proteas cricket teams, FlySafair is known to be a proud supporter of South African sports. Soccer is one of the most loved games in South Africa, bringing spectators and supporters together in a shared passion. Partnering with Vodacom for this flyover was a natural fit, as both our organisations believe in the power of sports to unite South Africans. The flyover this Saturday was not only to cheer the teams on but a show of unity in bringing South Africans together through the power of sport,” said Kirby Gordon, FlySafair's chief marketing officer.

The flyover marked more than just the country’s biggest sporting event, attended by 90,000 fans — it also celebrated Vodacom’s announcement of the Tsamaya Pre-Season Tour.

This campaign gives Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to attend the teams’ pre-season camps — an experience that has never before been open to the fans.

With a plane soaring above the stadium to deliver the message, it was a fitting and impactful way to unveil the news.

Although lasting just a few seconds, performing a low-altitude flyover was no easy task. It required several months of immense planning, preparation, and collaboration to deliver a historic display in the sky.

FlySafair began planning and preparations well in advance, from securing approvals and selecting the crew to running simulator sessions and conducting real-flight rehearsals – ensuring every detail was meticulously orchestrated.

As with any flight, safety remained the highest priority. FlySafair followed the Special Air Events (S.A.E) guidelines issued by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), ensuring each flyover was executed with precision and care.

“The flyover symbolised our commitment to uniting people with who and what they love through our airline offerings. This extends to our support of national sport, which demonstrates the great things we can achieve together in building a better future for South Africa,” said Gordon.