Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
FlySafair now flies between Lanseria and George
The new route will operate with the following schedule:
- Flight FA 356: Departs Lanseria at 10.10am, arrives in George at 12.20pm
- Flight FA 357: Departs George at 12.55pm, arrives at Lanseria at 2.55pm
Tickets are now available for purchase on the FlySafair website and through their app, starting at R1,162. Flights commenced on 14 March 2025.
“Following our commitment to expand and optimize our network, we are thrilled to introduce this new route,” said Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair. “We have seen a growing demand for travel between Lanseria and George, and we are pleased to offer our customers more choices and flexibility.”
The small town of George is a gateway to the greater Garden Route area, with George Airport the closest airport to the popular towns of Knysna, Groot Brak, and Oudtshoorn. This new route will assist both business and leisure travellers in exploring these beautiful regions.
Related
FlySafair and Lift Airlines acknowledge check-in systems error 1 day #OrchidsandOnions: A costly mistake, a well-timed ad, and a lesson in digital banking 6 Mar 2025 FlySafair launches second School Booster competition for 2025 4 Mar 2025 SABC clarifies news independence amid viral FlySafair video uproar 29 Dec 2024 FlySafair launches Cape Town-Windhoek flights to boost regional travel 24 Oct 2024 Airports Company SA welcomes new routes and additional flights to SA 2 Oct 2024