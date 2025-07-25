WPRD2025 | Aphinko Communications Group on bridging divides through powerful storytelling

Aphinko Communications Group shares insight on the role of storytelling in African corporate communications—shaping reputations and crafting narratives that resonate across public and private sectors throughout the continent.

Aphinko Communications Group. Images supplied

Aphinko is an integrated communications agency serving public and private sector clients in Southern Africa and the rest of the African continent across a range of industries including; financial services, education, logistics, public sector and aviation among others.

Aphinko saw its initial debut into the corporate world as a multi-platformed organisation in 2012 – a name drawn from the founder’s children, symbolising a father’s love, dedication and a commitment to his family. Over the years, due to client demand, we have evolved from a niche reputation advisory firm into an integrated agency – helping our clients navigate the rapidly transforming business landscape and offering them bespoke and end-to-end communications, public relations, crisis and reputation management and sometimes events services.

The founder’s expertise has been honed through an extensive career advising institutions like Harith, the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), and most recently, South African Airways (SAA). His work has centred on guiding these brands through moments of reputational challenge and transformation - offering insight, credibility, and communication strategies.

The power of narrative

For us, being in the PR space means having the power to shape narratives — whether for the country, a brand, or a business. We see it as a privilege to tell impactful stories that can contribute to national transformation, offering perspective, hope, and clarity even in challenging contexts.

What we love most about PR is exactly that: storytelling. As natural storytellers, this industry has always felt like an extension of our passion — giving us the tools to turn complex or even negative situations into meaningful and constructive dialogue.

Building bridges and navigating polarisation

The 2025 theme couldn’t be more fitting. Our country and the continent at large grapples with real socio-economic polarisation - political divides, misinformation etc. This year’s theme, speaks directly to the core responsibility of our PR profession, which is to foster trust, encourage understanding, and shape narratives that bring people, organisations, and communities together. By doing so, we act as curators of truth, ensuring that accurate information is disseminated to the public in a way that counters misinformation.

Through storytelling we humanise complex issues and create platforms for dialogue. Whether it's through internal comms, stakeholder engagement, or public campaigns; PR helps build relationships, manage reputations, and ultimately drive positive change.

Why we love working in African corporate communications

Corporate communication in Africa is not about copying and pasting global messages – it’s about co-creating locally resonant stories that empower people, businesses, and institutions. What we love most about working in African PR is the chance to shape and shift the narrative about who we are, through every campaign we get a chance to dismantle old perceptions and build new ones.

Media platforms amplify our voice

The Bizcommunity platform and others like it are the ones who give voice to PR professionals so that they can do the work to bridge communications between the corporate sphere and society. They help democratise access to information and offer an invaluable space for thought leadership and dialogue across industries.

For PR professionals and our clients, they are a vital link in the media value chain – helping our messages land, resonate, and ripple across audiences. They give voice to the communicators who shape businesses, influence governance, and contribute to social cohesion. In many ways, they are amplifiers of the very bridges we work so hard to build.

Our greatest achievement

While we’re proud of our corporate track record, our greatest achievement remains the ability to create and sustain employment. Today, six families rely on the income and stability provided by Aphinko. That, to us, is real impact.

As we celebrate World PR Day 2025, we reflect on how far we’ve come and how far we still have to go in shaping a narrative for Africa. This is more than a celebration of our craft, it’s a reminder of our responsibility – to lead with integrity, communicate with empathy, and keep building bridges long after the headlines fade.