    Milu Kipimo to spearhead Bolt Business South Africa

    Bolt Business has appointed Milu Kipimo as its new country manager in South Africa.
    11 Sep 2025
    Milu Kipimo, Country Manager, Bolt Business South Africa
    Kipimo, who previously managed Bolt’s operations in Tanzania, Tunisia, and Ghana, brings over five years of leadership experience across the mass media and FMCG sectors to the role. He will focus on business development and strengthening support for South African customers.

    In his new position, Kipimo will lead the South African Bolt Business team, aiming to enhance account management, customer experience, and the flexibility offered as an alternative to traditional business travel.

    Juliano Fatio, regional director at Bolt Business, said: "We are thrilled to have Milu join Bolt Business to lead our operations in South Africa.

    "His extensive experience in Tanzania, Tunisia and Ghana will support our journey as we scale across South Africa and will bring a new perspective to our approach in the south. The appointment underscores our commitment to this region as we look for even better ways to serve our business customers."

    Kipimo’s focus in South Africa

    Kipimo added: "I’m honoured to join Bolt Business in South Africa. I look forward to bringing my experience with East and North African countries to Bolt Business in SA to drive the market’s ambitious business growth goals, while ensuring the high-quality service our customers are looking for with Bolt Business."

    Bolt’s business travel service, launched in 2018, allows companies to streamline employee transport—from daily commutes to business events—while reducing paperwork and reimbursements.

    The service is available in over 50 markets, with more than 50,000 companies using it globally as of December 2024.

