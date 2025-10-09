Revitalising Gauteng’s rail: Restoring reliability through infrastructure and workforce investment

Gauteng’s rail network has the potential to transform how people move across the province. Reliable passenger rail can connect communities, unlock economic opportunities and make daily commuting faster, safer and more predictable.

Restoring the rail system will create a foundation for sustainable urban mobility, reducing congestion and emissions, and supporting long-term growth for the region. However, achieving this vision requires more than just moving trains, repairing tracks and stations - skilled workers are essential to operating, maintaining, and managing the network effectively.

Here, Temporary Employment Service (TES) providers can be key partners on the workforce frontline, ready to provide access to trained and vetted personnel who can be rapidly deployed for critical projects while supporting ongoing skills development.

Only by embedding workforce development into the rail revitalisation programme can Gauteng ensure that every infrastructure improvement delivers lasting value for the region.

Tracking the decline of passenger rail in Gauteng

Passenger rail in Gauteng has faced significant challenges over the past ten years. The Gautrain carried approximately 13.9 million passengers in 2019/20, but by 2023/24, ridership had dropped to 7.9 million, a loss of 5 million commuters. Metrorail Gauteng has also seen steep declines, with daily train usage for work trips falling from 12.9% in 2013 to 3.2% in 2020.

Infrastructure failures, theft, and vandalism contributed to the loss of 574 million passenger journeys since 2019, while nationally, Prasa lost around 80% of its commuter base between 2011 and 2021. This decline has placed a strain on road infrastructure, increased commuting costs, and limited access to reliable transport. Restoring Gauteng’s rail network is an urgent priority with far-reaching benefits for commuters and the wider economy.

The next chapter for Gauteng rail

Prasa is behind a bold programme to restore and modernise Gauteng’s rail network. Key initiatives include repairing damaged lines and substations, upgrading signalling and telecommunications, renewing rolling stock, and implementing advanced safety systems such as C4ISTAR.

Projects will focus on critical corridors, including the Pretoria–Johannesburg line, while flagship stations will be upgraded and better connected to other transport options to make commuting easier.

This revitalisation programme aims to boost passenger trips, grow commercial revenue to R1.2bn, and position South Africa as a train manufacturing hub through the Gibela factory.

These investments will only succeed if skilled professionals are available to operate, maintain, and manage the network. Workforce development is therefore just as important as rebuilding the infrastructure.

Fast-tracking skills for rail restoration

Rebuilding Gauteng’s rail network requires both skilled workers and strategic workforce support. TES providers can meet this need by sourcing talent from adjacent industries: electrical technicians can pivot to rail electrification, steelworkers bring welding and fabrication skills, and construction professionals assist with civil projects.

Short-term bridging programmes can help these workers transition their skills quickly, while recruitment campaigns can highlight rail as a long-term career path.

On the workforce enablement side, TES providers provide the rail operator with direct access to trained personnel on demand, scale teams to meet project timelines, and facilitate knowledge transfer across staff. By managing these aspects, TES providers reduce the operator’s administrative load, minimise delays, and maintain consistent operational capacity.

Combined with competitive compensation, mentorship, and flexible work arrangements, this approach ensures Gauteng has the skilled, adaptable workforce needed to support a modern rail system.

Building a rail network for the future

The success of Gauteng’s rail system hinges on preparing the workforce for tomorrow. Emerging technologies, such as smart signalling, automation, and real-time monitoring, demand skills in digital literacy, data analysis, and problem-solving.

By partnering with universities and TVET colleges, establishing clear career pathways, and investing in continuous learning, Gauteng can build a sustainable talent pipeline.

Restoring the rail network offers an opportunity to transform public transport in the City of Gold. With Prasa’s infrastructure programme and a strategic focus on workforce development, Gauteng can create a system that is safe, reliable, and future-ready; all while creating jobs, reducing road congestion, increasing commuter confidence, and driving long-term economic growth.