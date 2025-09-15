South Africa
Logistics Section
    TNPA upgrades Newark Road to boost Port of Richards Bay efficiency

    Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has completed 75% of the upgrade on Newark Road, a key access route to the Port of Richards Bay. The R20m project, which began in May 2025, is scheduled for completion in December 2025 and is part of TNPA’s broader effort to modernise port infrastructure and improve the movement of cargo.
    15 Sep 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Since the start of the project, approximately one kilometre of Newark Road has been successfully upgraded. To maintain safe port operations during construction, the road has been temporarily closed, with TNPA implementing a comprehensive traffic management plan for alternative routes.

    The road carries an estimated 67,289 light vehicles and 35,000 heavy vehicles per month, underlining its critical role in port logistics.

    Strategic investment

    Port Manager Captain Dennis Mqadi said: "This strategic investment will ensure that the Port of Richards Bay continues to operate as a world-class logistics hub. We will continue to engage with port users on these project developments to ensure a smooth transition both now and when the road upgrades are completed this festive season."

    During the repairs, the Bayvue port entrance remains closed. Light vehicles are diverted to enter the port through Urania Road near the Pioneer Centre and exit via the San Thom Road Gate.

    Heavy vehicles can access the port through West Gate on Urania Road, proceed to port terminals via Clinker Road, and exit through East Gate on Newark Road.

