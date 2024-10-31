Kfm 94.5 unveils a sizzling new weekend line-up to ignite your summer!

Get ready to crank up the volume, Cape Town! Kfm 94.5 is excited to announce an electrifying new weekend line-up that’s set to light up your summer days and nights! With the sun shining and the vibe soaring, we’re bringing you fresh shows and familiar faces to make your weekends unforgettable.

Introducing:

Kfm Summer Spin with Jono Duguid!

Launching this Saturday, 2 November 2024, from 6-9pm, Kfm Summer Spin is your new Saturday night destination! Join the ever-charismatic Jono Duguid as he takes you on a musical journey that captures the vibrant energy of the Cape. With feel-good hits, guest DJs, and the voices of Capetonians, this show promises to unite everyone in a celebration of summer fun and good times.

But wait, there’s more! Our weekend line-up is getting a fabulous makeover that you won't want to miss!

Early Saturdays with Hunter Plaatjies

Rise and shine and kickstart your Saturday with the adventurous and dynamic Hunter Plaatjies from Kfm Crew. She is your Vitamin YES – bringing all the latest in sports, activities, and adventure. Blink and Saturday is over. So let’s crank up the fun, shake off the snooze, and make every minute of the day count.

Early Sundays with Danté Poole

Danté Poole, also from Kfm Crew, is ready to kick off your Sunday with charm and laughter! Known for his vibrant energy and quick wit, Danté will ease you into a chilled Sunday, chatting about your plans for the day and bringing you the Most Music to Make You Feel Great.

Weekend Afternoons with Mitch Matyana

Get ready for a double dose of Mitch Matyana, now on Sundays as well as Saturdays. Settle into your Saturday and Sunday afternoons with Mitch, who's here to bring you the biggest hits and the biggest laughs, ensuring your weekend feels absolutely fantastic. Join him for a joyful reflection and celebration on current sport events and results tapping into the gees of the day.

Here’s the exciting new schedule:

Saturdays:

5-7am: Early Saturdays with Hunter Plaatjies - NEW!



7-10am: Weekend Breakfast with EB Inglis



10am-2pm: Kfm Top 40 with Carl Wastie, soundtrack your style with Ackermans



2-6pm: Weekend Afternoons with Mitch Matyana - NEW!



6-9pm: Kfm Summer Spin with Jono Duguid - NEW!

Sundays:

5-7am: Early Sundays with Danté Poole - NEW!



7-10am: Kfm Sundaze Breakfast with Saskia Falken



10am-2pm: Sundays with Brandon Leigh



2-6pm: Weekend Afternoons with Mitch Matyana - NEW!

Meet Your new Weekend Hosts:

Jono Duguid is the man of the hour at Kfm Summer Spin! With impressive DJ friends and a passion for music that brings people together, Jono is here to make your Saturdays pop!

Danté Poole is a beloved member of the Kfm Crew and always ready with a joke. As part of Kfm Crew, he is often on the radio from the coolest spots and events in town and brings a vibrant energy wherever he goes. Dante made his TV debut with ‘Hectic on 3’ (SABC 3) when he was 19-years-old. In 2024 he was nominated for a South African Film and Television Award for Best TV Presenter for his spot on ‘Hectic Nine 9’ (SABC 2).

Hunter Plaatjies is a multi-talented dynamo who isn’t just a voice on the radio; she’s an actress, writer, MC, and a sports and arts enthusiast! You might recognise her as Saartjie from the hit Afrikaans telenovela Arendsvlei on KykNet&Kie or as Gloria in Skemerground. When she’s not acting, she’s creating fabulous reels that are bursting with personality and running her own business. Hunter brings her vibrant energy to the Kfm Crew and is ready to kickstart your weekend with a sprinkle of fun!

Tune in, get inspired, and turn your Saturday into the ultimate day of play! Of course, with the Most Music to Make your Feel Great on Kfm 94.5.

Hennie Myburgh, Kfm station manager, shared his excitement: “We’re thrilled to launch our new weekend line-up! It’s all about connecting with our listeners and providing them with the best music and entertainment to enjoy the vibrant summer season in Cape Town.”

So, whether you’re chilling at home, driving along the coast, or hosting a braai with friends, tune in to Kfm 94.5 or visit primediaplus.com and let us soundtrack your summer!



