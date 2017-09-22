Industries

    Get ready to groove at the hottest night of the year: Kfm’s Vinyl Classic Party 2024

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    5 Jun 2024
    5 Jun 2024
    Cape Town, you did it again! Kfm’s Vinyl Classic Party is back, and it’s hotter than ever. Tickets sold out in a record-breaking eight hours. That’s right – the buzz is real, and the excitement is off the charts. This sensational event is set to light-up Cabo Beach Club on Friday, 28 June 2024, starting from 7pm.
    Get ready to groove at the hottest night of the year: Kfm&#x2019;s Vinyl Classic Party 2024

    This year marks the 6th edition of the Vinyl Classic Party, and it’s going to be a night to remember. Imagine the greatest hits, the best beats, and the most devoted Kfm fans all coming together for one unforgettable evening. It’s not just a party, it’s a celebration of music, memories and pure joy.

    Back in 2018, we kicked off Vinyl Classic with Kfm 94.5’s very own legends! And oh, we’ve grown! This year’s lineup is stacked with talent, featuring the incredible sounds of Kfm Mornings host Darren Simpson as DJ Outlaw, producer Brad as DJ Yummy, Kfm Nights host Brandon Leigh, DJ Marz and Gummi! So, get ready to dance your heart out all night long!

    DJ Outlaw can’t want to hit the decks. He says, “The Vinyl Classic Party is about a bunch of like-minded people partying like they used to. There are no places like that anymore. Put your hands up, sing along, get your toes in the sand, throw your name away. It’s a party for everyone. Just come have a jol.”

    Missed out on the tickets? Here is your second chance!
    Didn’t get a ticket? No worries! You still have a chance to join the fun. Here’s how:

    Listen to Kfm Mornings: Tune in every weekday from 6am to 9am throughout the month of June. The Kfm Mornings team will be giving away tickets during this prime-time slot. So, set your alarms and be ready to win! Visit www.primediaplus.com for more info on how to stand a chance to win tickets. Keep an eye out for special competitions and giveaways.

    Catch the Vinyl Classic feature on Kfm Mornings, Monday to Friday at 8.50am. The Kfm Mornings team goes head-to-head with their Vinyl Classic song choices, and you, the listeners, get to vote for the song you want to hear. It’s a daily dose of nostalgia and pure fun!

    Aside from grooving to classics, guests can look forward to a night filled with surprises. It’s going to be an evening full of excitement and unforgettable moments!

    So, Cape Town, if you didn’t grab a ticket, don’t miss out on your chance to win. Tune in, participate and you could be part of the hottest night of the year. It’s more than just a party – it’s the Kfm experience you’ve been waiting for!

    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.

