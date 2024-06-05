Top 10 films in 2024

2024 proved to be a cinematic treasure trove for film aficionados. The year was a delightful mosaic of groundbreaking storytelling, spectacular performances, and visually stunning masterpieces that enthralled audiences and critics alike.

Every genre saw its shining stars, from indie gems to blockbuster epics, making it a year to remember for those who cherish the magic of the silver screen.

1. All Of Us Strangers is a masterful blend of emotional storytelling, complex characters, and surreal atmosphere that makes it a profoundly moving film. The film delves deeply into themes of love, loss, and reconciliation. It captures the raw emotions of its characters, making the audience feel every moment of joy and heartache. The relationship dynamics between Adam, played by Andrew Scott, and Harry, played by Paul Mescal, are portrayed with authenticity and vulnerability.

Andrew Haigh’s direction is meticulous and sensitive to human behaviour. His ability to create intimate and emotionally charged scenes makes the film an unforgettable experience.

2. Maria – Directed by Pablo Larraín, it profoundly impacts its audience through its moving portrayal of the last days of the legendary opera singer Maria Callas. The film captures Callas’s introspective journey as she reflects on her life and career during her final days. Angelina Jolie’s powerful performance brings depth and authenticity to the character, making her internal struggles and emotions resonate sharply with the audience. The film delves into themes of identity, artistic legacy, and the personal cost of fame.

The film releases on 31 January 2025 in South Africa.

3. Conclave centres on a papal election following the sudden death of the pope. It delves into the complexities and secrecy of the conclave process, a traditionally closed and confidential event. Edward Berger’s direction ensures that the film not only tells a compelling story but also invites audiences to ponder the moral and ethical questions raised. His vision brings out the profound themes of faith, duty, and the human condition.

The film’s narrative weaves political intrigue, personal secrets, and power struggles, making it a gripping and intellectually engaging experience.

4. Ordinary Angels – Directed by Jon Gunn, the film stays true to the essence of the real-life events while adding cinematic elements to enhance the storytelling. As a faith-based film, Ordinary Angels explores themes of faith, hope, and the impact of personal transformation. Sharon Stevens’ journey from struggling with alcoholism to becoming a beacon of hope for the Schmitt family is a central element of the story. The film highlights the power of community support and kindness. It showcases how ordinary people can come together to make a profound difference in someone’s life, emphasizing themes of compassion and solidarity.

5. Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos’s masterful direction brings a unique and eccentric style to the film, blending dark humour with deep philosophical questions, making the film both intellectually stimulating and emotionally resonant. The film confronts patriarchal norms and highlights women’s autonomy and freedom in their sexual choices. Bella’s journey of self-discovery and liberation highlights the struggles against societal expectations and oppression. The film subverts traditional cinematic objectification and empowers its female protagonist, making a statement on gender dynamics.

6. Here – Based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire, Here tells a generational story about families and the special place they inhabit. The narrative spans multiple time periods, from prehistoric times to the present day, offering a unique and nonlinear storytelling experience. The film employs digital de-aging technology to allow the cast to portray their characters across different eras. This innovative approach adds a visually captivating element to the film, enhancing the storytelling. Here explores universal themes such as love, loss, laughter, and life, capturing the human experience in its purest form.

7. One Life serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that one person’s compassion and courage can have on the lives of many. Director James Hawes brings the incredible true story of Sir Nicholas Winton to life on-screen with a compelling and heartfelt narrative that tells the extraordinary true story of Sir Nicholas Winton, a British humanitarian who rescued 669 predominantly Jewish children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia just before World War II. It delves into themes of humanity, empathy, and the difference one person can make.

8. The Bikeriders portrays the complex relationships within the biker community and examines the tension between the idealized American Dream and the reality of individual lives. Characters like Johnny sacrifice traditional family life for a constructed one with their biker family. The movie explores how modern American life shifts through these characters and scrutinizes the consequences of chasing grandiose dreams. Director Jeff Nichols, who is known for his talent in creating character-driven stories with a strong sense of place, builds a gritty and immersive narrative, masterfully capturing the essence of 1960s motorcycle culture and the complex dynamics within the biker community, making it a compelling and emotionally resonant film.

9. Joker: Folie a Deuz is an impactful film thanks to its deep themes, exceptional storytelling, and powerful performance. Todd Phillips’ nuanced direction and vision elevate the film and challenges traditional superhero storytelling, focusing instead on the blurred lines between heroism and villainy, sanity and madness. This subversion leads to an introspective commentary on the nature of villainy and the fantastical elements of superhero films. Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga deliver mesmerizing performances, embodying their characters with depth and intensity.

10. Speak No Evil – Directed by James Watkins, the film is a psychological horror thriller that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its tense atmosphere and unsettling plot, exploring themes of trust, hospitality, and the dangers of ignoring one’s instincts. It serves as a cautionary tale about the potential consequences of being too polite or trusting. It stands out for its compelling story, strong performances, and its ability to blend psychological horror with social commentary, making it a notable film in the genre. James McAvoy delivers a standout performance as Paddy, the unsettling host.

Other noteworthy films of 2024 include: The Holdovers is a heartwarming dramedy that poignantly delves deeply into the lives of its main characters, Society of teh Snow is a testament to the indomitable human spirit, deftly balancing harrowing reality with moments of hope and compassion, Women of the Hour is a significant film for its daring exploration of true crime, gender dynamics, and the unsettling intricacies of the human psyche; directed by Kevin Costner, Horizon,/i>: Chapter 1 blends historical context with compelling storytelling; Kingdon of the Planet of the Apes reflects on themes of survival, co-existence, and the impact of technology on societies; Gladiator II continues the story of the original Gladiator (2000) and maintains the same high production values and epic storytelling; Mufasa: The Lion King boasts impressive visuals that capture the beauty and grandeur of the African savanna, and Heretic is the most shocking film of the year.

Top series

Richard Gadd delivers an autobiographical account of his own terrifying experience with a stalker in Baby Reindeer. This personal connection adds a raw, palpable intensity to the narrative. Gadd’s willingness to share such a vulnerable part of his life makes this story exceptionally impactful.

The Gentlemen TV series, created by Guy Ritchie, retains his distinctive blend of action, comedy, and crime drama. His unique style of storytelling, sharp dialogues, and dynamic direction make the series engaging and entertaining.

Alfonso Cuarón’s Disclaimer revolves around a journalist whose life is turned upside down when a mysterious novel reveals a dark and hidden part of her past. The series has been praised for its nuanced storytelling and stellar performances, making it a standout production on Apple TV+

