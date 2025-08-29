South Africa
Marketing & Media Design
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Kena OutdoorEverlyticeatbigfishMANGO-OMCTishala CommunicationsPrimedia BroadcastingAfdaJNPRPenquinMultiChoiceThe Rooms NetworkAfriGISTractor OutdoorPublicis Groupe AfricaBrandMappEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Fanta partners with horror icons for Halloween campaign

    Fanta is rolling out a spooky new design in select regions (not including Africa) for Halloween 2025, teaming up with four iconic horror movie characters to serve up a frightfully fun twist.
    29 Aug 2025
    29 Aug 2025
    Fanta partners with horror icons for Halloween campaign

    Universal Pictures

    The soft drink brand is partnering with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse for a global campaign that will bring a legendary cast of characters to collectible packaging, cinema and retail experiences, influencer-driven social media content and more.

    The Fanta Halloween Collection features the limited-edition berry flavour, Fanta Chucky Punch, plus character takeovers on the core Fanta lineup: The Grabber (Black Phone) on Strawberry, Freddy Fazbear (Five Night’s at Freddy’s) on Orange and M3gan (M3gan) on Grape. Consumers can scan on-pack QR codes to access exclusive digital content and experiences.

    “Fanta and Halloween are the perfect fit because both are fun and delicious,” said Ibrahim Salim Khan, Global VP, Fanta. “This is the time of the year when our cravings for tasty treats and festivity and self-expression come back to life. And because scary can be fun, too, horror movies are a huge part of Halloween celebrations.”

    Universal will release two terrifying new chapters for these horror icons: Black Phone 2 (in theaters 17 October) and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (in theaters 5 December). Both films are from Blumhouse, the leader in horror.

    Characters

    Characters featured in the Fanta Halloween campaign fall into what Khan calls the “comedy horror” genre — which is more light-hearted than gory slasher films — and represent a mix of cult-classic figures and teen faves for cross-generational appeal.

    Fanta’s Halloween campaign rolls out this week across Latin America, Europe, North America and select markets in Asia-Pacific.

    “We’ve activated Halloween for the better part of the last decade in different markets in different ways, but last year’s launch of ‘Wanta Fanta’ gave us a consistent platform to launch creative campaigns on a global scale,” Khan said.

    “We plan to continue building on our learnings and keep getting better at connecting with consumers during the season in culturally relevant ways.”

    Read more: marketing, packaging, brand, Coca-cola, campaign, Fanta
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz