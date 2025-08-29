Fanta partners with horror icons for Halloween campaign

Fanta is rolling out a spooky new design in select regions (not including Africa) for Halloween 2025, teaming up with four iconic horror movie characters to serve up a frightfully fun twist.

Universal Pictures

The soft drink brand is partnering with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse for a global campaign that will bring a legendary cast of characters to collectible packaging, cinema and retail experiences, influencer-driven social media content and more.

The Fanta Halloween Collection features the limited-edition berry flavour, Fanta Chucky Punch, plus character takeovers on the core Fanta lineup: The Grabber (Black Phone) on Strawberry, Freddy Fazbear (Five Night’s at Freddy’s) on Orange and M3gan (M3gan) on Grape. Consumers can scan on-pack QR codes to access exclusive digital content and experiences.

“Fanta and Halloween are the perfect fit because both are fun and delicious,” said Ibrahim Salim Khan, Global VP, Fanta. “This is the time of the year when our cravings for tasty treats and festivity and self-expression come back to life. And because scary can be fun, too, horror movies are a huge part of Halloween celebrations.”

Universal will release two terrifying new chapters for these horror icons: Black Phone 2 (in theaters 17 October) and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (in theaters 5 December). Both films are from Blumhouse, the leader in horror.

Characters

Characters featured in the Fanta Halloween campaign fall into what Khan calls the “comedy horror” genre — which is more light-hearted than gory slasher films — and represent a mix of cult-classic figures and teen faves for cross-generational appeal.

Fanta’s Halloween campaign rolls out this week across Latin America, Europe, North America and select markets in Asia-Pacific.

“We’ve activated Halloween for the better part of the last decade in different markets in different ways, but last year’s launch of ‘Wanta Fanta’ gave us a consistent platform to launch creative campaigns on a global scale,” Khan said.

“We plan to continue building on our learnings and keep getting better at connecting with consumers during the season in culturally relevant ways.”