NedbankIMC2025 | Charl Bassil: "Be brave. Be kind. Believe."

Be brave. Be kind. Believe. This was the message from Charl Bassil, chief brand officer of BBC.

He presented Reimagining the iconic as a keynote speaker at the Nedbank IMC Conference 2025 that took place on 18 September at the Mosaiek Teatro in Fairland, Randburg.

Be brave, he says, means to confront what needs to be confronted and what needs to be brought to be broguht to the fore and to be honest.

By being kind, he says, this is what we need most in the world. "Algorithms are holding people in their corners. Our job in business, particularly in marketing, is to be kind. Kind to our audience, kind to our consumer, to one another and to oneself."

Lastly, he says we need to believe. "Believe in yourself. "

He adds that Africa has the potential to shape the world through its culture. "Our job is to shape culture. Not to borrow from culture, we are shaping culture. We don't realise the opportunities we have with our platforms to shape culture positively.

"Believe in yourselves, believe in the future, believe we can shape culture positively."

